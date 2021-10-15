New lawsuit filed against Bill Cosby for sexual abuse

An actress, who is among those who has denounced the actor Bill Cosby of sexual abuse, filed a lawsuit against the comedian in federal court in New Jersey on Thursday, in which he claims a compensation of 125 million dollars.

The lawsuit comes four months after a Pennsylvania court overturned the comedian’s sentence for sexual abuse.

The 84-year-old actor was sentenced in 2018 to ten years in prison, of which he had to serve at least three, for having sexually assaulted the Canadian Andrea Constand in 2004, one of the more than sixty women who have denounced him.

Among that group of women is Lili Bernard who today filed the lawsuit in which she accuses the actor of having raped and drugged her in New Jersey, according to several media today.

“I have waited a long time to take my case to court and I hope to be heard and hold Cosby accountable for what he did to me. Even though it happened a long time ago, I still live in fear, pain and shame every day of my life, ”Bernard said in a statement.

Bernard filed his legal action following a New Jersey law that opened a two-year window for survivors of sexual abuse to file civil lawsuits against their alleged abusers, regardless of when the abuse occurred.

The woman alleges that she met Cosby on the set of her show “The Cosby Show,” and that he offered to be her mentor, around July 1990.









The following month, she says, Cosby met her at the Trump Taj Mahal hotel in Atlantic City, where he promised to introduce her to a producer who would help her with her career.

However, he alleges that once at the Cosby hotel he prepared a non-alcoholic drink for him, but as soon as he drank it, he began to “feel symptoms of dizziness, the urge to vomit and weakness.”

She also assures in the document that she lost consciousness and that when she woke up she found Cosby undressing her and remembers saying no, after which she lost consciousness again.

According to the lawsuit, when Cosby woke up, he was raping her.

Cosby spokesman Andrew Wyatt assured NBC that Cosby stands firm in his innocence, that he will “vigorously” fight any accusations against him and is willing to take this fight to the highest court in the country.

He noted that in 2015, prosecutors in New Jersey closed an investigation into Bernard’s rape allegations without charging Cosby.