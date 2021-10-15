Friday, October 15, 2021
Netflix has the best action movie with Angelina Jolie

By Sonia Gupta
Recently the best action film by the renowned actress Angelina Jolie was added to the Netflix catalog: “Agent Salt”.

It is a film that has stood out for its millionaire production, since it had a budget of 120 million, reported HeraldodeMexico.

The high price of this production is due to the fact that it was filmed in risky places because it is an action-packed film.

However, its high cost is also due to the fact that it stars Angelina Jolie, one of the most sought-after actresses in the film mecca.

This film follows the allegiance of the CIA officer, Evelyn Salt, an intelligent and seductive woman who all her life has prepared for her work as an investigator.

However, one day the agent is put to the test when they accuse her of being a Russian spy, and in the face of the chaos that these accusations generate, Salt decides to run away to solve her life.




She is forced to use her years of experience as a covert spy to avoid being captured and thus regain the security that she now lacks and that has endangered her life and the integrity of those she loves.

It is worth noting that since the arrival of the health crisis, new options for viewing content and streaming entertainment have emerged more frequently.

This is because, since people locked themselves in their homes due to the Covid-19 pandemic, they have more free time to consume content via streaming.

Faced with the demand for content, various companies have joined the entertainment business through series and movies, but despite the competition, platforms such as Netflix have remained one of the favorites for users seeking entertainment without leaving home. .


Sonia Gupta
Soniya Gupta, who joined the Technical University in October 2015, continues his education life at Technical University. As the passion for aviation increases day by day, it has a great interest in technology and gaming.
