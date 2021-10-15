Friday, October 15, 2021
Matt Damon knows all the lyrics of the latest Harry Styles album

By Arjun Sethi
Actor Matt Damon will always associate part of his period of domestic confinement with British singer Harry Styles. As the Hollywood star has confessed in conversation with People, the great fondness that his daughters feel for the music of the former One Direction member ended up splashing him during all those months after the publication of the interpreter’s second album, ‘Fine Line’ , in December 2019, since it did not stop ringing in his house.

So much so, that the artist and his girls, Isabella (15), Gia (12) and Stella (10), the fruits of their marriage to Luciana Barroso, attended a Harry concert in New York last September and, To his surprise, Matt knew each and every one of the lyrics of the songs that the singer-songwriter performed, as did his younger fans.

The interpreter may be “too old” to be so familiar with the themes of the youth idol, but the truth is that he ended up delighted with the recital and with the energy displayed by Harry on stage, as much or more than his own daughters.

“It was great, really, it was very good. My daughters adore him and I remember that his album came out, or at least I was aware of its existence, during the first confinement. So imagine, the album played over and over at my house At the concert I knew every word of every song. Maybe I’m too old to know all the lyrics, but that’s the way it is “, the interpreter joked in his interview.


