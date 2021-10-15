Matt Damon, Ben Affleck and why they weren’t writing together again

The story of Ben Affleck and Matt Damon responds to that legend of hustler tales in Hollywood. The two childhood friends were two white-blooded young men in Hollywood who, in their spare time and without having a clue, wrote a script with only two intentions, that there would be a role for them and that it could be shot indoors and for little money. They knew, more or less how Hollywood was going, so their only intention was for it to have a shape, to get a well-known star so that someone could finance it and, above all, to secure that role in it that would allow them to work.

The movie was called The unstoppable Will Hunting And, in addition to gifting us with one of Robin Williams’s most prominent roles, he launched the two friends on the Hollywood Walk of Fame. It has been more than two decades since Ben Affleck and Matt Damon hung the star billboard but, although we know them as actors, we cannot avoid the memory that we saw them for the first time, very young, winning the Oscar for Best Screenplay more charismatic and “movie” that academics remember.

But, what some saw as an attractive Coen Brothers was soon gone. Yes, they both starred in big hits and in Affleck’s case, he even won an Oscar for Best Director. But, despite being inseparable, the couple never wrote together again … well, until it came The last duel Why?









That is precisely what Jimmy Kimmel asked them on his Late Night. The reason is simple, their collaboration was a means to an end, an end they achieved, to become stars on the screen. Although their friendship did not suffer and the story ended well, neither remembered with much affection those months without money they spent writing a script that, for a long time, had no form or meaning. Despite winning the Oscar, they never felt like writers and, only now, after years of experience in the industry, did they think they had sufficiently mastered the structure that a film should have to try again. But, as maturity is a degree, this time they looked for a wild card, a “true” writer to help them put order, give them some trade and help them complain about each other and not argue so much with each other. Old friends come first, and they made sure that was the case with director and screenwriter Nicole Holofcener, author of Words are unnecessary or Could you ever forgive me?.

His story shows that in Hollywood marriages are short-lived but friendships can endure. That and that doing a script without having a clue and becoming a Hollywood star is more real than one might believe. You just have to see the photo of both with 17 that Kimmel shows at the end of the interview

