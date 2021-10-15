Marta Ortega promotes the great Peter Lindbergh exhibition to be held in A Coruña

Related news

The port of A Coruña will host from next December 4 a retrospective of the work of the legendary fashion photographer Peter lindbergh, fruit of the personal commitment of Marta Ortega (37 years old), friend of the artist and faithful admirer of his work, in which four decades of images can be seen in which he immortalized some of the most famous women in the world of fashion and cinema.

With more than 150 images taken between 1980 and 2019, including a Linda Evangelista (56), Naomi campbell (51), Kate moss (47), Nicole Kidman (54), Charlotte rampling (75) or Uma Thurman (51), this sample, titled Peter Lindbergh: Untold Stories and promoted by the daughter of the founder of Inditex, Amancio Ortega (85), aims to bring first-rate cultural events to A Coruña and, at the same time, show the world the great cultural wealth of Galicia.

“Peter and Galicia share many similarities: wild nature, natural beauty and that human warmth that makes us feel alive, “he says Marta Ortega in the preview of the retrospective, in which he recognizes that it is “a privilege to be able to bring them together.”

“And it is something that I do with the sole purpose that the people of Coruña, Galicians, Spaniards and travelers from any part of the world who visit this wonderful land, can enjoy for free of this exquisite exhibition that Peter prepared down to the last detail before his untimely passing, “he adds.

Curated by Peter Lindbergh himself (Leszno, Poland, 1944) shortly before his death in 2019 and with the collaboration of the Lindbergh Foundation, directed by Benjamin Lindbergh, son of the photographer, this retrospective will open on December 4 and will be the first time it will be presented in Spain.









The son of the photographer has recalled in the same advance from the sample that, when his father visited A Coruña in 2018, the connection between the port city and its aesthetics “immediately resonated with him.” An industrial warehouse in the converted port will host the exhibition until February 28, 2022, in an architectural intervention directed by Elsa Urquijo which will also be a novelty in the city.

The exhibition is accompanied by a special edition of Taschen’s book Untold Stories. A new book, Raw beauty, collects interviews and images of some of Lindbergh’s best-known characters, such as Naomi campbell, Kate Moss, Penelope Cruz (47) and Rosalia (28), gathered to celebrate his life, as well as essays by some of the famous creative figures who have made Galicia their home, such as the photographer Nick knight and the architect David chipperfield.

Lindbergh’s work has been exhibited in solo and group shows around the world, the latest The Unknown, Ullens Center for Contemporary Art, Beijing (2011); Photomuseum, Antwerp (2011-12); Berlin, Maison de la Photographie, Lille, France (2013); The Unknown and Images of Women, HDLU Museum, Zagreb, Croatia (2014); and Peter Lindbergh / Garry Winogrand: Women on the street, NRW-Forum Düsseldorf (2017).

