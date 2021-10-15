Mark Wahlberg stars in one of the best action movies on Netflix

Throughout his career, Mark Wahlberg He has participated in almost 50 films, in addition to having also developed as a producer, so it is difficult to decide on any of his films, but if you are looking for an action story, suspense and with a good story, we recommend that you watch Four brothers (Four brothers), which is available on the Netflix.

The film that was in charge of the late director John Singleton, whose work was well received by the public and the critics themselves, since in a subtle way it addressed one of the most controversial issues: police corruption.

What is it about?

The four Mercer brothers are tough guys who grew up on the streets. Two whites: the impulsive Bobby (Mark Wahlberg) and the rocker and “little” Jack (Garrett Hedlund), and two blacks: the seductive Angel (Tyrese Gibson) and the family man and businessman Jeremiah (André Benjamin). But for them the color of the skin does not matter, because their family ties, beyond blood, are very strong and they recognize each other as brothers.

Although they were together in their childhood, as they grew up they each made their lives and moved, but when their adoptive mother, Evelyn (Fionnula Flanagan), who took them off the street and cared for them, is killed during a store robbery, the brothers reunite during her funeral in Detroit.









Determined to seek revenge, they begin to investigate her death and realize that her mother was premeditatedly murdered.

As they get on the murderer’s trail, they discover that their old “work” methods can serve them well as they face a serious corruption case that reaches the police ranks.

Four brothers was positively received by most critics, as they noted that the chemistry between the actors feels credible, while the plot really involves the audience until it reaches the climax. However, they did not find the violence exercised by the characters totally convincing, as well as becoming vigilantes in the absence of protection from the police authorities.

The film was influenced by the film genre known as Blaxploitation, which emerged as a form of demonstration before the representation of black actors such as criminals, so it was sought to change this image during the 1970s and instead of the colored characters being cronies or villains, they were transformed in heroes and saviors.

The production had a budget of $ 30 million and grossed more than $ 92 million, so it was considered a success.

In 2010 it was revealed that Paramount Pictures I was working on a sequel to Four brothers, in which the original cast would be once again. Later in 2020, the actor Tyrese Gibson He said that the second part was already in development, although so far there is no clear date for this.

If you have not had the opportunity to see this intense film full of action, we recommend that you give it a try and enjoy it on the platform of Netflix.