Luis Gerardo Méndez gives battle in the world of comedy – Zócalo newspaper

Mexico City.- Luis Gerardo Mendez considers that all the comedy that he has done in theater, television and theater, prepared him to be able to stand in front of Kevin hart, one of the best improvisers on set, and replicate him in Hollywood.

The actor of Club de Cuervos and We the Nobles He has just shot the film Me Time with Hart and Mark Wahlberg, directed by John Hamburg for a streaming platform.

The film follows a father (Hart) who stays home alone for the first time in years and decides to talk to his friend (Wahlberg) for a wild weekend.

“ Kevin, with whom I have the scenes, is an improvisation machine, the most difficult thing is to do it in a language that is not his own. I think all the comedy I’ve done in my life prepared me to be with him on set. With him you never know what is going to happen, is to be attentive and respond, I like to improvise, but if it was another language, “he adds.

The US market has been open to Mendez in the last two years. I work with Adam Sandler and Jennifer Aniston on Mystery on Board; He was a member of the latest installment of Charlie’s Angels and produced and starred in the comedy Medios Hermanos.









During 2020 he was invited by the US Film Academy, which annually awards the Oscar award, to be part of it.

Next month he will be seen in the new season of Narcos: Mexico playing a police officer who reserves details.

“ I can say is that human, neither good nor bad. He was a character that required a physical transformation that you will see. Wagner has a different sensitivity towards the actors, but all those who were there are very good ”, he expresses.

On October 3, Luis Gerardo hosted the Platinum Awards for the Best of Ibero-American Cinema and Television, held in Madrid, Spain.