Kylie Jenner publishes photos without clothes and full of blood

Kylie jenner He is one of the most famous and recognized international celebrity stars today, due to his participation in the family program ‘Keeping up with the Kardashian’, her beauty companies and the controversies that she has starred in in her personal life. The young woman has made a mark in trends and fashion, impacting a large number of people in the world.

The celebrity left her fans speechless after revealing that I was pregnant for the second time with Travis Scott, who has been his sentimental partner in recent years. This information aroused reactions and comments among those who suspected that this was a reality due to speculations that came to light months ago.

However, recently, the member of the Kardashian clan caused controversy among the curious after using her official Instagram account to share a promotional content for her new makeup collection, which would be focused on Halloween.









According to what was captured in Jenner’s profile post, her new makeup and beauty line is inspired by the famous film ‘A Nightmare on Elm Street’, so that Freddy Krueger’s blood and killer style is reflected in all the visual work of the photos.

In the image you can see Kylie sat on the floor, seemingly drenched in blood, sporting a knife wound to her arm and posing completely naked for the camera.

As it was known, the articles that make up this project They are based on autumn, so reds and brown tones are the protagonists of the color palette.

However, users of digital platforms have expressed that this content is “disturbing” and “unpleasant”, due to the excess of blood on the scene. Many applauded her wit and how pretty she looks.