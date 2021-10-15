Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali to star in thriller Leave the World Behind

The winner of two Oscars for best supporting actor (for Moonlight and Green book) will star alongside Roberts in this story that follows in the footsteps of a married couple who go on vacation to a remote corner of Long Island with their teenage children.

Madrid, September 15 (Europa Press) .- Los ocarizados Julia Roberts and Mahershala Ali will be the protagonists from Leave the world behind film based on the novel by Rumaan Alam and will be directed by Sam Esmail, the creator of the series Mr. Robot and Homecoming, where I work with Roberts.

As reported Deadline, Mahershala Ali has taken on a role that was originally going to be played by Denzel Washington. The winner of two Oscars for best supporting actor (for Moonlight and Green book) will star alongside Roberts in this story that follows in the footsteps of a married couple who go on vacation to a remote corner of Long Island with their teenage children.









The conflict recounted in Rumaan Alam’s novel, which was published in October last year, begins when the owners of the house they have rented return in terror after a sudden blackout in the city. Without television, internet or mobile phone, the two families are forced to resolve the situation. A plot that will address issues such as race, social class and parenthood.