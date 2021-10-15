Jodie Foster, the miracle of the actress that everyone likes | Culture | ICON

In the last edition of the Golden Globes, the winner of the award for best secondary, Jodie Foster (California, 58 years old) heard Jamie Lee Curtis read her name in her pajamas and from the living room of her house – things of the pandemic – and with his wife Alexandra Hedison and their dog Ziggy. Thus, by chance, we enjoy a moment that just a decade ago would have been unimaginable. Since the dawn of the industry, homosexuals and lesbians had been forced to hide their affections on pain of losing their careers. Just eight years earlier, Foster had chosen another galas from the foreign press to confirm what was an open secret. At his table, excited and sitting next to the actress’s children, was Mel Gibson, an undisguised homophobe and one of his best friends, as is another recalcitrant homophobe, James Woods. Jodie Foster, as Walt Whitman wrote, contains crowds.

That night in 2013, Foster had become the first major star to speak publicly about his homosexuality. Other interpreters had done it before – few – and, of course, no one whom we could classify as a true luminary. Someone whose name can not only headline projects but is recognizable even by those who have never seen a movie of his. As the documentary that Movistar premieres tomorrow says, Jodie Foster is wearing Hollywood in the blood.

Foster has been in the industry since he accompanied his brother to shoot a Coppertone commercial at the age of three and, as the cliché, ended up being the one who starred in it. At the age of ten, she had already accumulated fifty credits as an actress between series and films and had even been bitten by a lion. It was at nine, during the filming of Napoleon and Samantha (1972) with Michael Douglas. That event that would have been traumatic for anyone had an unpredictable effect. As he confessed years later to Andy Warhol, that bite was decisive to continue his fledgling career: “I thought that if I could overcome that, I could be an actress for life.”

Publicity portrait of Jodie Foster in the series ‘Paper Moon’ (1974), based on the film by Peter Bodganovich. ABC Photo Archives (Disney General Entertainment Con)

And it was. At 13 he was working for the second time with Martin Scorsese. She had been the ambiguous child of Alicia no longer lives here (1974), but despite that experience she was not his first choice for the role of Iris, the child prostitute with whom Robert de Niro became obsessed in Taxi driver (1976). The one chosen by Brian de Palma, the first planned director, had been Melanie Griffith, but her mother Tippi Hedren did not allow it. Scorsese’s was Linda Blair, but when she got off the project, Foster arrived. And her mother was not as prissy as Hedren. By then Jodie had been supporting the family financially for eight years.

“That movie completely changed my life. It was the first time that I realized that acting was not a hobby, but that there was actually some craftsmanship ”, he declared in 1991 to The New York Times about the film that enshrined her and in which she met one of her great friends, Robert de Niro. “De Niro made me understand the process of acting, what it was to create a character and that was a challenge.” Taxi Driver It became an undeniable success, earning him his first Oscar nomination and taking it to the Cannes Film Festival. When questions came from the local media, that tiny girl answered in perfect French to the ecstasy of the press. He was just 13 years old and three of his films were screened at the festival: Taxi Driver, Bugsy malone (a musical about Prohibition performed exclusively by children, that’s what the seventies were like) and The girl on the trail. The Washington Post described Foster as “a prodigious film talent in the making.”

Prodigious and different

When Warhol asked Foster in 1980 if she was already dating, she replied, “Why waste my fantastic childhood life on being a young libertine?” And so when other teen stars got into addiction, she got into Yale. Foster combined her studies in English Literature with her transition from girl to adult roles. Hopping between Disney (Crazy friday, 1976) and adolescent dramas (Bitches, 1980), his career was taking shape. And then, on March 30, 1981, the event that would change his life forever took place. 25-year-old John Hinckley Jr. shot President Reagan to get his attention.

Actors Jodie Foster and Robert de Niro with director Martin Scorsese on the set of ‘Taxi Driver’ in 1976. Sunset Boulevard (Corbis via Getty Images)

The woman who quietly strolled the Yale campus, happy to maintain something of anonymity, became the most famous in the world. Showing the same determination that has marked his career, he did not let that event determine his life. Three days later and while the assassination attempt continued to open the news around the world, he starred in a play at the university. The woman who had grown up on camera became more reserved and began to appreciate a privacy that she had never really had before.

The eighties began with an emotional and also work imbalance. His career was on the brink after a handful of failures and some misunderstood jewel like The New Hampshire Hotel (1984), Tony Richardson’s adaptation of the John Irving novel. Foster shared a poster with Rob Lowe and in full bloom of the brat pack the world mistook it for another generational comedy when it was so much more.









Those who had predicted that one day she would become a great star began to doubt her premonition and the actress herself considered abandoning her career when she arrived in 1988 Accused, a story based on a true event: the gang rape of a waitress in a crowded bar while those present cheered on the assailants. At first Paramount did not want her for the role because “she was not sexy” (in the words of producer Stanley Jaffe). They wanted Kelly McGillis, but the star of Top gun, who had been raped years earlier, was more interested in the role of an attorney. To play Sarah she suggested Foster. At that time it was rumored that they were a couple and because they had McGillis in the film they accepted. The result was the first Oscar for Foster.

The value of that Oscar is more evident when you take into account who the rest of the nominees were: Meryl Streep, Sigourney Weaver, Melanie Griffith and Glenn Close, the last two in which they are objectively their best performances (Woman weapons and Dangerous friendships). In addition to reviving Foster’s career, Accused It was a social phenomenon that for the first time focused on the re-victimization of sexually assaulted women. The sequence of Sarah’s rape was the longest, most prolific and realistic ever shot in a Hollywood movie. Their recording lasted five days and was such a traumatic experience for the team that the actors involved in their assault ended in tears.

Jodie Foster in the summer of 1987 in Vancouver (Canada), during the promotion of ‘Accused’. For this film, Foster won her first best actress Oscar. The background reads: “Take off your glasses before boarding.” David Hume Kennerly (Getty Images)

Despite his gleaming statuette, he also had a hard time accessing his next big hit. Jonathan Demme had never even thought of hiring her as the Clarice Starling of The silence of the lambs (1991). He was pretending to Michelle Pfeiffer, with whom he had worked in Married to everyone and after she rejected the proposal as “too dark” she sent the script to Meg Ryan.

Foster, who had tried to buy the rights to the novel and knew its potential, insisted on getting the role. Demme, who hated her performance in Accused, he refused. But this time the producers, aware of how beneficial it would be to have an Oscar-winning actress at the box office, prevailed. And they not only gave him the role, they also agreed to facilitate one of his great ambitions: behind the camera. “And look what happened,” Demme recalled years later. “I fell madly in love with her. She has made her official directorial debut with Little tate (1991) but he certainly practiced a lot in The silence of the lambs”.

The nineties was his best decade: he began with his second Oscar thanks to the thriller Demme and continued with hits such as Sommersby (1992), Maverick (1994) and Contact (1997). The first brought something important with it: there he met his partner, the production coordinator Cydney Bernard, with whom he had a relationship for 15 years and had two children. In the second he began to forge his friendship with Mel Gibson, something that has given more to talk about than his relationships. Especially after she supported him after being accused of abuse.

She does not care too much about the opinions of others. How he didn’t care when the #MeToo movement questioned his work with Roman Polanski on A wild god (2011). He never showed regret for it. When he accepted the role, he knew perfectly well the accusations against the director, everyone knew them. Nor did he launch to deny Woody Allen, with whom he worked in Shadows and fog (1991). “We suffer from an excess of declarations. Nobody needs to hear another actor talking about it, ”he settled in 2018. He did not feel the same epiphany as his co-star Kate Winslet, who last year and while promoting Ammonite —And he was hoping for an Oscar nomination — he reneged on his job with both directors. “Justice at the blow of Twitter is not the way to go,” he declared in this regard.

The (few) disappointments

Foster has also experienced major disappointments, such as her frustrated attempt to bring the life of Leni Riefenstahl, one of the early female directors, and Hitler’s favorite, to the screen. A project so controversial that today it seems impossible even for someone as seasoned as Foster. Nor could he move forward Flora Plum, the story of a circus performer during the Great Depression. A Russell Crowe accident on set brought production to a standstill indefinitely. Months later, another accident reactivated her own acting career: that of Nicole Kidman in Moulin rouge that left David Fincher starless when Panic room it had been in production for half a month.

Jodie Foster and his wife Alexandra Hedison at the Cannes Film Festival on July 6. MARC PIASECKI / GETTY IMAGES (FilmMagic)

Jodie Foster joined as the unlikely mother of Kristen Stewart, the film was a success and a bond was created between the two that still remains. Foster supported her after her first scandals, and years later Stewart was commissioned to do the honors the day the actress and director received her star of fame. It is difficult to find a movie in which the actress has not forged an unbreakable friendship.

In recent years, her presence before the cameras has decreased in relation to her work as a director, but when she has regained the foreground, as in The Mauritanian, has shown that The Washington Post He was not wrong with his prediction: his talent is prodigious. As an actress and, in an increasingly polarized Hollywood, also as a peacemaker.

You can follow ICON on Facebook, Twitter, Instagram, or subscribe here to the Newsletter.