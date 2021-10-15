Jennifer Lawrence shows off her ‘baby bump’ in elegant black minidress and modern boots – New Woman

Jennifer Lawrence confirmed her first pregnancy in early September showing off her belly in a floral print jumpsuit during a leisurely stroll in New York.

Since then, the star has not ceased to garner attention with his stylistic bets to go through this stage of his life with the best style.

During her recurring walks through the streets of New York, the 31-year-old actress always sets maternity fashion trends with their looks feminine, modern and trendy.

Just like the one she took this Tuesday, October 12, for a lunch outing with her husband, Cooke maroney, in a restaurant in the Big Apple.

Jennifer Lawrence shows off her belly in a look monochromatic

The famous was captured while enjoying her meal with her lover looking sensational in a monochrome outfit, one of her favorite dress trends.

Lawrence boasted the growth of his baby bump with a fresh and elegant dress with short sleeves, length to the knee and slightly adjusted silhouette to your maternity figure.









The protagonist of The Hunger Games supplemented the discreet piece with a pair of fabulous black chunky footbed boots with which he took steps of security and style.

It also raised the entire styling total black with a sophisticated bag also in jet with a gold chain handle to carry the essentials.

As for accessories, true to his unsurpassed but simple style, he added a pair of retro sunglasses and some discreet pieces of jewelry to add a chic touch.

Topped off leaving her hair looses naturally and her face barely made up, thus showing off the brightness of her face in anticipation of her first baby.

According to Daily MailDuring the outing, the couple sat on the outdoor restaurant area chosen for your date together.

With this sighting, J-Law not only showed that dating her husband is part of her routine to nurture their relationship, but reaffirmed as an example of maternity style.

And is that his look this time, beyond cool, It fit him wonderfully and it’s ultra comfy so it allowed her to be comfortable with her tummy while she went about her activities for the day.