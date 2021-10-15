James Bond: No time to die takes up elements of the 007 saga – Cinema and Tv – Culture

The latest film by James bond Not only is it the last of Daniel Craig as 007, but it also rescues the original essence of the British spy. His spectacular Aston Martin, stunning women, ‘shaken, unmixed’ martinis, every gadget that gets him out of trouble and a soundtrack that has accompanied the character since his leap into the cinema are fundamental in No Time to Die (No Time to Die). Die), which is on the billboard and is a good option to return to theaters.

Since Craig assumed the character 15 years ago, in Casino Royale, Agent 007 had a more ‘human’ nuance on the screen: he distanced himself from the Bond that Pierce Brosnan or Roger Moore played and who did not get scratched or scratched. it watered the eye. To the Craig’s 007 His wounds bled, he limped, he complained and, while still being a womanizer, he revealed his most sensitive side by crying for love.

(We suggest: ‘I’ll never do it again’: Daniel Craig on his role as James Bond)

‘No time to die’ it goes back a bit to the roots that Sean Connery he sowed with Dr. No in 1962 – that agent of phlegmatic elegance, raised eyebrow and irresistible gesture – and that Craig takes up in his last interpretation.

These is the decalogue that identifies the character that Ian Fleming created in literature and that today has 25 films that immortalized him in the cinema.

The cars

Sean Connery in ‘Goldfinger’. with the iconic Aston Martin DB5.

Aston martin is the car brand associated with 007. The iconic DB5 was the first used by Bond in Goldfinger, the third film in the series produced by EON – that of the Broccoli and considered the official producer of its adaptations. After the car appeared in Operation Thunder, GoldenEye, Tomorrow Never Dies, Casino Royale, Skyfall, Specter and No Time to Die. Bond has also driven brand new Ford, BMW and Land Rover.

(Also: Who is Lashana Lynch? New Agent 007?)

Bond girls

Ursula Andres was the first Bond girl. He acted opposite Sean Connery in ‘Dr. No ‘, in 1962.

The misogynistic and macho side of 007 shines with the list of trophies that represent its conquests throughout 25 films. The famous bond girls They are recognized for their beauty and sensuality and with the passage of time they have acquired a less ornate role and of greater weight in the plots, in most cases, emotional. Léa Seydoux and Ana de Armas are the actresses of Without Time to Die; the Swiss Ursula Andress was the first Bond girl -Honey Ryder in Dr. No (1962) -; Shirley Eaton was the unforgettable Jill Masterson on Goldfinger; Diana Rigg played Teresa di Vicenzo, Bond’s murdered wife (yes, wife) in On Her Majesty’s Secret Service (1969) and Barbara Bach played Anya Amasova, the unforgettable protagonist of ‘The Spy Who Loved Me’ (1977) .

Monica Bellucci and Lea Seydoux shared scenes with Daniel Craig, in ‘Specter’. Photo: Ben Stansall. AFP Photo

The choice of Halle Berry in Another Day to Die (2002) drew attention for being an Afro Bond girl; Sophie Marceau and Denise Richards dazzled as Elektra King and Dr. Christmas Jones in ‘The World in not Enough’ (1999), and Eva Green as Vesper Lynd has a prominent role in the agent’s story with her appearance in Casino Royale (2006) .

Villains

Rami Malek as Lyutsifer Safin in ‘No Time to Die’.

(Keep answering: The Great Bond Girls Test)

The list is long and as with the bond girls they are part of the collective imagination of the agent’s followers. Some memorable 007 enemies are: Goldfinger (Gert Fröbe), Jaws (Richard Keil in The Spy Who Loved Me), Ernst Stavro Blofeld (in command of the Specter criminal organization who has been played by Donald Pleasance, Telly Savalas and Chris Waltz) , the brilliant scientist known as Doctor No (Joseph Wiseman), and Raoul Silva (the Spaniard Javier Bardem in Operation Skyfall). The latest is Lyutsifer Safin, Oscar winner Rami Malek.









The martini

James bond You can have a daiquiri, a fine champagne or a whiskey on the rocks, but nothing will identify it as their popular martini ‘shaken, not mixed’. Known as the Vesper Martini – named after the female main character in Fleming’s novel and Bond’s great love – it is made with vodka and gin.

The gun

Roger Moore and Grace Jones on the ‘A View To a Kill’ poster.

The famous deactivated semi-automatic W # alther PP and its smaller model PPK became the face of the film franchise. Recently the original used by Sean Connery in Dr. No was auctioned for $ 260,000.

(Also read: We all loved Sean Connery)

The intro of the movies

Hand in hand with the iconic pistol, the intro of the Bond films appears: the scene of the agent turning to shoot the camera in the middle of a black and white sight.

Soundtracks

There would be no famous introductory scene without the music that Monty Norman composed in 1962 for Dr. No; although there is a long controversy about it, as John Barry (who composed 11 soundtracks for the agent) would have finished the song and the well-known guitar riff that is heard is interpreted by a friend of Barry, Vic Flick. The introductory theme to James Bond has an air of jazz and the only film that has not been used is Casino Royale.

Gadgets

The 007 could leave its problems behind thanks to its jet pack.

The man in charge of all the agent’s gadgets is called Q (who has been played by Ben Whishaw, Desmond Llewelyn or John Cleese), he has his laboratory in the headquarters of the M16 and he is a genius. While some of Bond’s gadgets look ridiculous, others are really impressive. How about Bond’s watch that can go from telling the time to receiving orders like a kind of fax (in 1977 in The Spy Who Loved Me) or activating tracking sensors? Mention should be made here of Bond’s ski pole gun in The Spy Who Loved Me; Moonraker’s mini spy camera, or the incredible Lotus Esprit S1 that converts from a car to a submarine by replacing its wheels with fins. Or the dentonita (in ‘With a license to kill’, 1989): an explosive paste camouflaged in a toothpaste package.

(Plus: What’s the best James Bond movie of all time?)

The suits

Daniel Craig as James Bond in ‘No Time to Die’.

The phlegmatic elegance of James bond It is undeniable: ties always fit with your suits and the tuxedo is a must in your wardrobe. They say that Sean Coneery slept in a tuxedo to get used to wearing it and it is clear that Daniel Craig detached himself and expanded the agent’s closet, with looks closer to the rudeness that characterized him. In No Time to Die, famous designer Tom Ford took over the agent’s clothing for the fourth time in a row.

What does it mean to be a 007

Roger Moore played James Bond in 7 movies.

It is repeated ad nauseam but many do not know what this category is within the M16: the first 0 means that it can kill, the second is that it already did and the number 7 is its code in the service. Inside the British intelligence center there are few, in fact, in No Time to Die, Bond faces another agent 007: Nomi, played by Lashana Lynch.

In other news