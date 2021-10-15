“It’s crazy”: Katy Perry reflects like never before on motherhood

USA-. Since she became the mother of Daisy dove, Katy Perry He does not stop expressing the happiness he feels thanks to his daughter. Before getting pregnant, the singer was separated from Orlando Bloom, and going through a clinical depression from which he thought he “was not going to leave.” Time after, Perry He returned to his beloved and surprise came into their lives.

Perry was a guest on the program Oprah Winfrey, and received the best advice from the driver to deal with the issue of being a new mother. The singer met Winfrey and writer Gayle King at a Califronia boutique called Chiken Little, and during the talk she expressed how much motherhood has meant to her thus far. Perry became a mother almost a year ago.

“It’s everything I was looking for. I climbed all the mountains and then I found the view, ”Perry expressed excitedly. The boutique they attended is special to the singer, and it helped her through her first few weeks as a mother. Perry also gave his own advice on what he learned so far from King, since she is waiting for her first grandchild.









“The first six weeks after giving birth is a total surprise. Your body feels crazy. You are insomniac. Can I tell you what was the biggest success with the dream? “Said the singer. Then he demonstrated his great ability to put on diapers using a stuffed animal as an example. Recently, Perry He stated that his daughter Daisy changed her life and completely changed her.

Perry She explained that details are essential for her and should not be overlooked. For the singer, having the right items, such as food, clothing, toys or a stroller, is crucial. “We don’t have time for ties. I mean, you do what you want, but if you want to learn the hard way… ”he joked Perry then set her sights on a cute baby outfit.