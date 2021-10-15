Interview with Recuerd0p: Fortnite streamer and content creator at Case Esports

I write this introductory text for today’s Face to F4c3 with great enthusiasm, because I removed a great curiosity that I had with the guest in question, and he had no problem in removing the doubt I had.

Many years ago I played WoW and spent hours watching duels of the best players of the time, and one of them was Remember0p, a magician who was always around and who managed to be top 1 in Europe. I asked him if they were the same person and, indeed, they were.

In that talk before starting the interview, I already saw that he was a great guy, and indeed he confirmed it shortly after. Remember0p is one of the most visible faces of Case Esports, and although he has been dedicating his content for a long time to Fortnite, perhaps in 2022 we will see him doing more variety.

“I’m thinking of flirting with VALORANT or New World” he tells us, but it is also clear. “I would start other games in January or February 2022, but now I will continue with Fortnite.”









Remember0p It’s one of the streamers most powerful Fortnite in Spain, with almost 200,000 followers on Twitch and an average number of subscribers that allows you to make a living from this. In addition, joining Case Esports is a plus in his career.

“Case Esports has a great future with Casemiro as CEO, he is very close and asks people a lot,” he confirms, and also tells us some funny anecdote with the Brazilian midfielder from Real Madrid.

“One day I went to eat with Casemiro and his wife made me a joke, because she put a huge pot of protein on my plate,” he says with a laugh. “Casemiro calls me Bambam, who is a Brazilian bodybuilder, because I am strong like him.”





With Recu we also talked about Fortnite, its status and how it is affecting Epic Games’ deal with updates to the game. “More people are stopping playing Fortnite than entering; Before they put patches every week, and that was cool,” he tells us.

In addition, we talk about Twitch, the controversial measures of recent months and the hackas well as the life of being streamer. But we already leave that for the video, so click above and enjoy this piece of F2F with Recuerd0p.