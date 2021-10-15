how to deliver a truck to the Sunflower farm

From the Thursday 21/01 at 15:00 (Spanish peninsular time), the Challenges of Week 8, Season 5 from Fortnite Battle Royale. As part of this week’s Challenge Guide, this is the solution to the challenge “Deliver a truck at Sunflower’s farm”.

The challenge is simple, but the description may call error about the vehicle you need to be able to do it.









Where to find a truck and the sunflower scar

To get started, “camin” is “truck” . When Fortnite Talk about trucks like the ones you are thinking, it would be a “semi-min”, as has happened in other challenges.

. When Talk about trucks like the ones you are thinking, it would be a “semi-min”, as has happened in other challenges. Although in general you can find them in many places, We recommend the gas station northeast of Huerto .

. At that point you will find at least one truck (we have come to see three). If for whatever the vans have stocks , then you have to restart the game.

(we have come to see three). If for whatever , then you have to restart the game. Now you must take one of the trucks and drive down the highway to the southwest , in the direction of Orchard, where the Sunflower NPC is to whom the challenge refers.

, in the direction of to whom the challenge refers. Get in the farm compound with the truck and the challenge should be completed. If for whatever reason you do not count it, there is another small orchard in the southwest part del Huerto, near the sand, but I should tell you the one in the northeast that we showed in the video.

Remember this is nothing but one of the challenges of Season 5. You can find all the information regarding this season’s challenges and missions in our Complete Guide to Season 5 Challenges.