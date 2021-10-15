How to be more empathetic

Understanding another person and offering support is an expression of deep affection. Listen and better understanding the problems of others makes us better people and it also improves our social relationships but it is not always an easy task.

Can you learn to be empathetic? “Definitely! It is about getting out of oneself and learning to listen carefully to the other, putting aside our judgments, needs or values ​​”, he says. Ainoa Espejo, graphologist and relationship coach at Aihop Coaching.

“Judging instead of listening, going from empathy to personal involvement or not knowing how to say no, are just some of the most common mistakes, says the psychologist Carlos Antonio Rodríguez Méndez, head of the Psychology and Mindfulness area at Slow Life House.

Regarding relationships, as Mirror emphasizes, empathy is essential. “The partner is usually the one with whom we open up the most and the most trust we have. So, if you do not take into account our rights, needs and desires, it is very difficult for us to have a good coexistence, much less a healthy and balanced relationship ”, he points out.

Empathy and compassion

Does empathy require compassion? As Espejo explains, not necessarily, “although it is true that they are very close and we confuse them colloquially. As this coach explains, compassion is a feeling that comes from love. “When we feel solidarity and wish that others do not suffer, we are being compassionate. If we are also able to put ourselves in their shoes and understand how they feel, we will be being empathetic. In other words, empathy is an interpersonal intelligence skill; it is reasoning, it is based on logic.

“When we feel compassion, we are more likely to take action and committing ourselves to someone else’s situation (which entails effort, sacrifice and certain risks for oneself) ”, says the coach. “That is why many times we disconnect from pain and act frivolous or superficial: we look the other way, change the channel, make jokes, or silence our consciences with donations …”, he adds.

Getty Images

How to know that you are not empathetic

“Each one has their own abilities and capacities, which may be more or less developed, including empathy,” says Espejo. But, as this coach says, “not having empathy at all usually only occurs in certain disorders such as narcissism, autism, borderline personality; and even in antisocial disorder, sociopathy and psychopathy (in these three cases, in addition to lack of empathy, there is usually violence, criminality or disobedience of norms) ”.

Mirror makes us a list of signs that will tell you if you are an empathetic person or not:

• You are too immersed in yourself, you just focus on your affairs, without worrying about others.

• You have trouble understanding the words and actions of others and how they react to yours.

• You don’t realize that everyone has their own way of seeing the world and of thinking and that they may need different things than you do.

• You have a hard time understanding other points of view. You think you are right and others are not. You avoid listening and “getting off the donkey” in your postures, you don’t give in.

• You are self-centered and selfish. You only care what you like or what suits you. The most important thing for you is what you want.

• You may even be a narcissist, that you consider yourself superior or more valuable than others in some aspect.

Mark KerrisonGetty Images

• Surely you will not have very good or balanced relationships.

• You are not very tactful when communicating what you think. You do not take into account how your words are going to sit on others or how they may react.

• You are tough, rough; or you drop things anywhere, regardless of whether the context or timing is right.

• You have little patience with others. You have a hard time listening carefully, being told about their problems or having to “sacrifice” your time for others.









• How hard you understand people, you tend to be judgmental and pull stereotypes, because it is easier than empathizing and understanding others.

• You objectify, you use others as means to achieve your goals. You are utilitarian, and maybe even seductive.

• Your relationships are often superficial and of little personal involvement. Or you may even avoid them, because they seem too difficult and incomprehensible.

• You don’t have too many regrets after hurting someone, so you might have a hard time apologizing. Or maybe you will, if it suits you for your goals.

• You may be from Somehow aggressive or even violent, since you do not realize how much your attitude makes others suffer.

9 keys to being more empathetic

“Empathic situations turn out to be a true labyrinth in which one must have sufficient capacity and ability to be able to move away from one’s own point of view and get closer to that of the other,” says Rodríguez Méndez. The Slow Life House psychologist reveals how to turn empathy into a virtue in eight simple keys.

Empathy does not mean thinking alike

Empathy should not always indicate a necessary similarity of opinions and it is likely that, at times, the arguments are not fully shared or justified.

Active listening

Helping and empathizing with someone is knowing how to listen. It is paying attention to their verbal arguments, but also to the non-verbal language of their gestures and attitudes; Do not interrupt and leave the protagonist to the person who reflects, looking for some external feedback: nodding, looking into the eyes and being calm can help to enter into complex details.

Do not judge

“I understand your frustration”, “I understand that you acted that way” are expressions that avoid judging who we have in front of and are also a good basis to show empathic sensitivity.

Always ask

Knowing if someone is looking for help or just relief is key. There are times when the simple act of actively listening allows the other to distance themselves from their problems and begin to manage them. Other times, even if it is not so obvious, someone asks us for emotional help and that is where we must take action. Solutions should not be offered unless someone asks for or needs them.

We are not always prepared

Throughout the day, energy levels progressively decrease and, with them, our ability to listen and attention. Although we should not understand it so much as “spending” empathy, but rather as “investing” in empathy, that is, not abandoning those who need us, but reserving quality time for them without interrupting our vital functioning.

Derek HudsonGetty Images

Too much empathy is not good either

Those who constitute overly empathetic personalities are, in turn, highly influential people. This causes a deep exhaustion, taking into account that they almost always start from the position of caregivers or “listeners”. This compassion fatigue not only causes physical and emotional fatigue, but can lead to a risk of emotionally disconnecting from themselves, assuming the problems of others as their own.

Learn to say no

Empathizing with someone should not mean that we agree to everything they propose to us, and that must be made clear from the beginning so as not to act out of compassion. Empathy is an exercise of respect, attention and presence that does not force anyone to put everything aside to reach out to another person. Saying ‘yes’ to avoid conflict or tension has nothing to do with empathy. Just as it is important to listen, when you need to, stop listening. Learn to say no. Spend some time alone and introspection and make sure everyone respects that bubble. Disconnecting from the outside is a way of connecting with the inside, without having to seek help from anyone else.

Do not suffocate us

In this sense, it is necessary to know how to say no and have a very strong self-esteem because if we go beyond empathy, it is possible that we appropriate the emotions that we are capturing and that we internalize it in our body; so much as to get to suffocate mentally and even physically. In order for people to feel comfortable talking to us, we must create a safe space between the two, showing genuine curiosity so that others see that we are listening. What we should never do is become a mirror of their emotions.

Find the balance

Your own well-being is fed by an empathy in balance in which limits have been established to interpersonal relationships and priority to your own feelings over those of others. Helping is always within your reach without sacrificing your own needs, also providing you with self-confidence and value for your time. Cultivate and care for relationships that enrich your day to day, not those that consume it. If excessive empathy causes you great discomfort and you are not able to cope, do not hesitate to ask for professional help.

This content is created and maintained by a third party, and imported onto this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content at piano.io