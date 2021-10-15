How is this technology changing the world?

At this point in the conversation, the term, concept and functionality of the so-called deepfakes something is no longer new as such. Surely you have already seen one out there going viral on social networks and yes: the first encounter with one of these peculiar video clips takes you by surprise. The hyperrealism that is shown to us is to blow our minds.

The thing is that although this technology developed within the universe of Artificial Intelligence has already been in circulation for a few years, that does not mean that it is not evolving; in fact it is taking leaps and bounds. And what at one time served primarily as an entertainment medium is now finding a very important place in other industries and more serious arenas, to say the least.

How have deepfakes and the well-known ‘synthetic media’ evolved? This time, it’s time to review how this technology is changing the world.

What is a ‘deepfake’?

We reiterate: the term ‘deepfake‘ It is not something the world does not know. As we said, it has been a few years since some viral videos and the occasional trend have come out of it. However, it is worth briefly recapping what they are, how they are made and what is the matter with this technology.

If we could define it in a very general concept, we can say that a deepfake It is a false audiovisual montage and the most common in any case, is to impersonate the face and / or voice of one person for those of another. But the thing is not as vague as it sounds. Once again, we go back to the functions of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and hyperrealism.

Deepfake as a term, it is born from the conjunction of ‘deep learning’ -deep learning- and ‘fake’ -fake-. In that sense, deep learning comes from this branch of AI called ‘machine learning’, in which artificial neural networks develop the ability to analyze certain source material to take a part of it, insert it into another material (a video per example), polish it and adapt it so that it looks as real as possible.

That is to say, it is an audiovisual montage treated in the most meticulous way possible and it is all thanks to the aforementioned Artificial Intelligence. At the same time and in a less colloquial way, this deepfake technology has been referred to as ‘synthetic medium’, which broadly refers to the creation, production and development of information or data through automated means.

Its use in the world of entertainment

As a viral phenomenon, deepfakes began to travel the world of the internet on a large scale around 2015 and little by little, they have established themselves in different areas. The most common thing so far, has been to see some viral videos made with this technology to change the face of famous people. In that sense, one of the content that has become the most popular in recent years was that of Jennifer Lawrence during a speech at the Golden Globes, but with the face of Steve Buscemi.

Another example of viral deepfakes are those that the youtuber Ctrl Shift Face (one of the most popular creators in the field) has done since 2019, when his work became a trend mounting Jim Carrey’s face on Jack Nicholson’s body to give a curious touch to the scenes of The shining.

But the issue with viral deepfakes is not alien to informality or content creators on the internet. In fact, in the more traditional entertainment industry, properly television, cinema and even advertising they have done their thing in this field.

How far has deepfake technology advanced in the entertainment industry and how is it taking hold? Let’s not go too far. Just in December 2020, the second season of The Mandalorian (we open SPOILER ALERT if you haven’t seen it) and the ending left fans shocked because we were watching a recreation of a young Luke Skywalker very faithful to the image of Mark Hamill in the first trilogy.









After the premiere of the last chapter -a bomb that detonated in networks-, it was almost a fact that some creator on the internet would do the same to recreate the iconic scene of the series. And said and done: the subject known as Shamook uploaded a deepfake from Luke himself to his YouTube channel, which honestly looked better than the one Lucasfilm did. Then, the Disney-owned production company, through its special effects department, hired the youtuber (Over here we tell you that story).

Within the commercial branch, a company called Synthesia – which uses these technologies to create advertisements – did something similar by having Snoop dogg as its protagonist. The rapper had filmed in 2020 a commercial for the British food delivery chain JustEat. The announcement was a resounding success, so much so that they wanted to use the same material to promote some of their subsidiaries internationally.

JustEat owns Australia’s MenuLog, so the idea was to have Snoop appear in the same commercial saying ‘MenuLog’ for broadcast on ocean lands. Obviously, re-recording with the artist would involve a greater expense, so it was not an option…. And that’s where Synthesia came in, your use of AI and synthetic media (or deepfakes) to accomplish the task.

The dark side of deepfakes in entertainment

Of course, a tool like deepfake technology cannot only be viewed from the ‘cute’ side of the matter. In fact, there are content creators who have done the same in a harmful way, riding the faces of celebrities -most women- in pornographic video clips.

One of the most notorious cases took place in 2017, with a content creator called simply Deepfakes who circulated a montage of the face of Gal galdot, the Wonder Woman star, in a sex tape. And so other celebrities like Scarlett Johansson, Maisie Williams, Taylor Swift, and more have also been ‘replicated’ – to put it one way – in the same way.

“This [el uso de los deepfakes] it is no longer a rocket science “says in an interview to the Anglo-Saxon edition of Vice IA researcher Alex Champandard, who also mentions the ease with which a user can access these types of open source software. And if we add to that the fact that there is a bank of high resolution photos and videos on the internet of a certain artist, then things are a bit wrong.

On the other hand, some better-intentioned creators mention that while deepfake is not that complicated anymore, putting together one that is completely convincing is more laborious, time-consuming, and expensive. “You can’t do it with the push of a button… “special effects creator Chris Ume, who is known on TikTok for his fairly well-designed works using the face of d, tells The Verge.e Tom Cruise.

A problem in international politics?

The dark side of deepfake is not only reflected in the field of entertainment. In the realm of politics and international relations, this technology has already aroused some fear in the most powerful country in the world. Just to give you an idea, in March 2021 the FBI issued a statement mentioning that some Russian and Chinese instances have been implementing AI for the creation of synthetic images, with fake media and journalists as their main disseminators of anti-American propaganda.

If it is the case of politics, one of the deepfake videos that most surprised the world at the time was the one that went viral in 2018 with a speech in which we see Barack Obama saying “President Trump is a complete sh * t”. The hyper-realism of the image is impressive, but the images were ultimately a deepfake created by filmmaker Jordan Peele. Its objective? Create awareness about the necessary attention that we must have with what we find on the internet, especially the so-called ‘fake news’.

At this point, it is worth noting how such technology is changing the world for better or for worse. “What’s amazing about deepfakes and synthetic media is the acceleration rate when it comes to technology. And between five and seven years, we’re basically looking at a trajectory where any creator, be it a YouTuber or a TikToker, you’ll be able to create the same level of visual effects that only Hollywood studios can access with the best resources today “technology consultant Nina Schick tells CBS in a recent interview.

Based on that premise, The scale of implications is enormous. On the one hand, deepfake technology represents an important range of possibilities for creatives, content creators and more… and on the other hand, the risk that is run when talking about the image of certain actors on the international scene is implicit.

However, many experts always invite content verification through reliable means and reliable sources of information before making judgments about what we see in that content. But one thing is true: the evolution of synthetic media and deepfake, still has a long way to go.