George Clooney and his wife Amal celebrate a new twin pregnancy

Hollywood has not been able to dawn this Friday with better news, and that is that one of his most mediatic couples will soon expand his family. George Clooney and his wife Amal face a new pregnancy after they became parents of two twins four years ago. The couple has not yet spoken, although the main North American media once again point out that this pregnancy is loaded twice, since they could be expecting twins again.

Again twins

The presenter Julie Chang has been the one who has released the news of the week in the United States, and it is that usually she is the one who advances the most outstanding information of Hollywood and everything that surrounds the industry. The news comes four years after they both became parents to their twins, Alexander and Ella., to which a boy and a girl could also be added in this aforementioned pregnancy.









George Clooney is one of the most recognized and admired American actors in the world, which is why he has always especially transcended his sentimental situation. In 2014 they both went down the aisle in a romantic ceremony held in Venice, which was followed around the world. For her part, Amal Clooney was already a recognized personality before her relationship with the actor, and she was in charge of the defense of Julian Assange for the Wikileaks scandal.

The couple will expand their family without fear of age, and is that Amal Clooney faces this pregnancy, with the possibility of being twins, at 43 years old. The actor, meanwhile, will be a father again at age 60, following in the footsteps of other important personalities from around the world. The year 2022 cannot promise more in the life of George Clooney, as he will not only see his family grow large but he will also return to the big screen with the romantic comedy that he will star opposite Julia Roberts.