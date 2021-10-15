Friendship to the fullest in Fortnite: Get free rewards, dates and how to participate

Epic Games recently announced a new event for Fortnite: Battle Royale in the current Season 7: Invasin which is already available, both in Spain and in the rest of the world. Butt friendship comes to encourage play with our friends and, incidentally, give us a few free rewards for participating. Below we present all the details.

Reneck a friend and earn free in-game rewards by playing together in Full Friendship, from now until September 12, 2021! More details here: https://t.co/sBx4tKEdM6 pic.twitter.com/jXthA9IJwR– Fortnite_ES (@Fortnite_ES) August 31, 2021

Full friendship in Fortnite: dates, times and how to participate

What is better than a victory royale? Well, a masterful victory with your best friend!

Full Friendship is a Fortnite event that will be available from the Tuesday, August 31 from 2021 to Sunday September 12, 2021 at 10:00 PM CEST. In order to participate you must visit the official website of the event and follow the instructions on it to link your account by Epic. In doing so, the overall progress you have made with your friends when playing games will be reviewed by Epic Games.

Basically to play games with friends you could accumulate points based on the time you spend playing Fortnite, as follows:

For every 10 minutes played together in Battle Royale: Gain 1 point.

Gain 1 point. For every 10 minutes played together in Creative mode: You earn 1 point (up to a maximum of 6 points).

You earn 1 point (up to a maximum of 6 points). Bonus: During the 60 minute bonus period you choose, you will receive a bonus of x3 when you play Fortnite (for example, for every 10 minutes you play together you will receive 3 points).

You will have to register and login on the Amistad website to the fullest to follow the progress of your score, although your friends do not need to register so that you can see the overall progress achieved (and be careful, because the progress it may take about 30 minutes to be reflected on the web).









Full Friendship Rewards in Fortnite

The points you accumulate playing with your friends will be used to unlock rewards of Friendship to butt. Depending on the points achieved, you can get totally free the following in-game prizes:

Intergalactic Grip Emoticon: for accumulating 3 points.

for accumulating 3 points. Invader Remix Theme: for accumulating 10 points.

for accumulating 10 points. Beach Walk Wrap: for accumulating 20 points.

for accumulating 20 points. Aquapico Peak: for accumulating 50 points.

They are cosmetic objects that arrive for the first time in Fortnite, although they are not totally exclusive as Epic assures that they could be available later for purchase or to obtain them in another way. If you want more details, do not hesitate to visit the event website and consult the frequently asked questions.

