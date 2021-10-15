Fortnite will receive Cammy and Guile, the mythical characters of Capcom’s fighting saga

The truth is that Fortnite is signing collaborations with everyone. Great news, which will allow us to enjoy Ariana Grande’s concert at the battle royale from Epic Games and now Capcom has joined the party with Street Fighter.

That’s right, both Cammy as Guile, the two mythical fighters of the franchise, will arrive the next August 8. We can get hold of the skins of both characters and in the case of the US Army pilot, he will be wearing his classic Street Fighter II outfit. To this must be added the training shirt variant and the KO backpacking accessory.

On the other hand we have Cammy, the member of Delta Red, which will also have equipped his classic suit, as well as the tactical variant and the backpack accessory Boreal bag. If we want both characters, we can get a pack that includes a loading screen called Round 2.

In addition, he also rewards us with a Knucklebreaker pickaxe for Guile, the Scythe Pickaxe from Cammy’s Delta Red and V-Trigger’s Vector hang glider, based on Guile’s scenario.













However, there will be a special focus on Cammy. Will have a competition dedicated under his name Tomorrow, August 5. In it, we will have to get a companion and the best players will receive Cammy’s outfit and her backpacking accessory, while those who reach at least 8 points will have the aforementioned loading screen among their gifts.

Be careful, a couple of details to take into account. We will have a 10-game limit to accumulate points and it will be necessary to activate two-step authentication in our Epic account, as well as having reached level 30 in it. For the schedules, check the Compete tab within Fortnite.

