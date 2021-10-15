Friday, October 15, 2021
Fortnite: The Vaquizador, where to find it and what it is for in season 7

Weekly challenges will emphatically show you that cows and farms are at the heart of alien prerogatives in Fortnite right now. The aliens only have eyes for livestock and want to put our animals in their saucers at all costs. Epic Games takes advantage of this science fiction topic to add a new object to our arsenal: the Cowboy.

This utility item adds a new dose of mobility for anyone who enjoys quick turns.

Where to find it?

They can be found in normal chests, but they appear with a better occurrence rate on RO chests, at satellite stations or at Corny Complex.

Characteristics of the object

  • When activated, it will serve to bounce forward or rush downhill at high speed.
  • It can be inflated to remove an alien parasite that has attached itself to you.
  • If you’re in the Vaquizer, the flying saucers are more likely to use their abductor beams on you.
  • A single bullet will instantly pierce the object, but keep in mind that the bullet in question won’t do you any harm – useful for taking a safe spin against ambushed snipers!
  • It can be reused after use, with a reduced CD if it is not punctured by a bullet.

Beneath its picturesque exterior, this utilitarian object is packed with qualities, even in competitions. It allows slightly faster rotations and protects its wearer from the sniper bullet, you know, the one that makes you want to smash your screen because it doesn’t leave the slightest countergame.




About to launch the LeBron James skin in the battle royale store, it’s time to prepare for a new round of challenges.


