Fortnite: Spiderman skin could arrive soon, according to a leak

Of all the repertoire of skins related to popular characters that we have had in Fortnite Battle Royale, undoubtedly one of the most anticipated by hundreds of thousands of fans is that of the most famous wall-crawler in Marvel, The matchless Spiderman. However, despite the fact that we have already had a lot of superheroes from the well-known comic book house, the friend and neighbor Spiderman continues to resist appearing in the Epic Games game … something that could change very soon according to the latest leaks, and it seems that the developer will have hidden clues about Spiderman in the game files. Arrive at last Peter parker to Fortnite in the current Season 8: Cubic?

New leaks give clues about the arrival of Spiderman to Fortnite

The new leaks about the Spiderman skin have been collected by the dataminer Hypex, one of the best known within the Fortnite community and which has hit many of the movements company in the past. So we can quite trust his words.

HUGE POSSIBILITY FOR A SPIDER-MAN x FORTNITE COLLAB THIS YEAR! Epic are working on an item codenamed WestSausage (could mean Web Slinger) and it has swinging mechanics! (here is some text of it: “Swing Attach Location, Swing Detach Time, Swinging, Swing Accelerate, Swing Jump” pic.twitter.com/9Na4MGNwW4– HYPEX (@HYPEX) October 12, 2021







According to this tweet posted by Hypex, it appears that Fortnite is working on a article that bears by code name WestSausage , which has been found thanks to the last patch 18.20 of this week.

, which has been found thanks to the last patch 18.20 of this week. For the dataminer this name could mean Web Slinger (translated into Spanish it will be something like “Net swing” ).

(translated into Spanish it will be something like ). As you may have learned, this object has an associated mechanics of “rocking” .

. The object itself has a descriptive text which says like this: “Location to place the swing, Duration of the swing, Acceleration of the swing, Jump from the swing”.

These clues are more than enough to have raised all the alarms among the community of leakers and Fortnite players. It seems quite plausible to believe that these are clues about the long-awaited collaboration between Spiderman and Fortnite. Do not forget that of all Marvel skins, Spiderman is one of the most important that has not yet made an appearance in the Battle Royale.

For many players, the past Season 4 of Chapter 2 (which had several Marvel heroes in its battle pass) was the ideal moment to have brought Spiderman into the game, but this was not the case (the closest we have had has been the Carnage skin). However, it is likely that Epic Games is waiting for the right moment. The next premiere of the movie Spider-Man: No Way Home It can be a good excuse to include Peter Parker in the Fortnite universe, as has happened before with other films, such as the recent case of Eddie Brock and Venom. At the moment we will have to keep waiting And obviously all this information has to be taken with a grain of salt.

Remember that you can visit our complete guide to know the best tips and tricks and overcome all the challenges of the season with ease. Fortnite is a Battle Royale that is free for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch and devices Android, you can read our review.