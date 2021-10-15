Fortnite: Marvel’s Shang-Chi Skin Now Available – Prices and Details

A new hero of the house Marvel has arrived today at Fortnite Battle Royale. From this September 3, 2021, Shang-chi is already available in the current Season 7 from the Epic Games game. Fans who want to get hold of this new special skin can do so from the Item Shop, on any of the available platforms. Next here we tell you all details, prices and accessories that are included of this character.

How to get the Shang-Chi skin in Fortnite? – Prices and contents

The Shang-Chi skin and its different cosmetics are available in the Fortnite item store from Friday, September 3 of 2021. The skin of Shang-Chi has been released coinciding with the arrival in theaters of the new film Shang-Chi and the legend of the Ten Rings of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. We can find the Shang-Chi set in its own section in the store and you can acquire in exchange for turkey in the object store of absolutely all platforms of the video game.









This is the shang-chi set and its accessories in Fortnite and all its prices:

Shang-Chi set: for 1,800 V-Bucks; Includes the Shang-Chi skin and all its accessories.

for 1,800 V-Bucks; Includes the Shang-Chi skin and all its accessories. Shang-Chi Skin and Shield of the Great Protector Backpack: for 1,500 V-Bucks.

for 1,500 V-Bucks. Harvest Tool Rapiers of the Brother of the Hand: for 500 V-Bucks.

for 500 V-Bucks. Dragon Scale Wrap: for 300 V-Bucks.

We do not know how long they will be for sale this skin and its accessories, but as always, if you want it, we recommend you get it as soon as it is available so as not to miss it. In addition, we point out that this suit and its objects are only static and do not provide any playable advantage in Fortnite game modes.

Remember that you can visit our complete guide to know the best tips and tricks and overcome all the challenges of the season with ease. Fortnite is a Battle Royale that is free for PC, PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X and Nintendo Switch and devices Android and iOS, you can read our review.