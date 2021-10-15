Fortnite: Kevin the Cube could return to the game based on all these clues

The Fortnite community has been waiting for news of Kevin the cube for a while. This huge purple cube first appeared on the map during Battle Royale Chapter 1, tearing off all theories about the living narrative from Fortnite, and has been at the center of various stories since then. Data miners think that this character could return soon, no doubt to restore order after the alien invasion of the island.

In fact, since Epic Games they have been talking about Kevin for some time. It all started with a tweet from the creative director of Epic Games, Donald Mustard, who tweeted the phrase associated with Kevin “They see me rollin ‘pt2”. Although nothing is confirmed at the moment, these words from the beginning of August already carry much more weight than a simple leak.

After this tweet, the cube in question was seen in the Map of Battle Royale. Simple coincidence or real clue? Whatever happens, it didn’t take more for the community to panic and imagine how and why this famous cube could enter the game again.

Even more recently, Kevin was spotted in Fortnite. We are talking about the new game mode called Impostors, which is heavily inspired by Among Us, where the purple cube can be found in the room called “Laboratory”. It seems to be the subject of some kind of experiment. Could this be the key to ending the alien invasion? Knowing that his creation also generated the giant crack which caused quite a bit of trouble in its day, this hypothesis is quite plausible.









It remains to be seen if this actually involves Kevin the cube’s return to Fortnite. At the moment, it is difficult to say this, although several indications seem to be pointing in this direction. Either way, you can always go to Imposters mode to see our dear Kevin and wait for his arrival.

