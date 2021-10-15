Fortnite: Basic Fortnite vocabulary for parents and for cool

De among all the games that have fully entered our life, changing it generationally as we knew it before, It may be that Fortnite is the one that has penetrated the most among society in general, far beyond the niche (immense) that handles League of Legends.

But parents, calm down. We are here to explain what all those strange words mean that you hear more and more of your child talking to his friends. And if, on the other hand, you are a classic puretilla, do not ‘hurry’. With these words you can get a whole Victory Royale in voice chat.

Camping

A jacket, hateful unless it’s you

It may be one of the most popular cross-game words in the world. Camping means, in games shooter, spend most of the game in hiding trying not to enter combat or enter as little as possible. For two reasons: one, because you consider yourself inferior or beginner in a game and you don’t dare and another …. well … because …. anyway. It is usually quite a pejorative word … unless, of course, we use it to designate ourselves. If others camp or we find a camper, he is criticized. If oneself country, you are supported.

Rush

A good rusheo never hurts

If camping is, rather, being restrained in your game in shooters, rushear is, for us to understand, going to sack. At the top, without regard, without looking back, without taking prisoners. To everything, to everyone, without quarter. I think it has already become clear. Well that’s Rush, or rather, rushear.

Spot

one of the many spots in Fortnite

Places to fall on the island of Fortnite. A spot is a place, a place to go, referring to, above all, the area of ​​the map in which to fall off the bus and start the game. There are spots for everyone: some more bellicose and others quieter and others whose chests change in value according to the update. There are spots perfect for rushear and others for camp. If you have just read this sentence and have understood it, we are on the right track.

Within range One shot in Fortnite

In any other circumstance in life, ‘on target’ would mean that you have an enemy ready to take one of your shots. Although this meaning is still correct -quiet-, in Fortnite a shot -‘a shot’- it means that there is a rival who is with his life very reduced and you consider that only by being shot by someone of your companions will be dead, for what they should go for it.

Squad A squad

This you can guess easily and without problem. Squad is team, both yours and the enemy’s. Fortnite translates it as ‘Squads’, but nobody uses the name in Spanish. Playing in squad is playing as a team, so that we understand each other. And you fight against other squads. Easy

Kills A kill







Come on, you are sure to take it out. Not that it is very difficult either, but it helps us. Kills is the way to say deaths in Fortnite. Literal translation, because it’s cooler. How many kills do you have? Now an example sentence: “Crazy, we have fallen in a spot, we have rushed to a squad that we have met and got four kills“. If you have understood, we are doing well. Or crazy.

Potis or Minis

In Fortnite there are two health bars: life, which is green, and the one known as shield, which is like additional protection that could be equivalent to another full bar of life (100 health points and 100 shield points ). The shield is filled with objects that are in the game called Shield Pocin, but come on, nobody calls them that. Colloquially, these objects that expand your shield are known as Potis or Minis, and they can be small (25 points) or fat (50 points).

‘The Bubble’ or ‘The Point’ The bubble

The mechanics of Fortnite forces the players to be all framed within a circle that is safe from the storm, the one that is chasing the players throughout the territory and forces them to remain within a circle … known as La Bubble or The Point. “Let’s go to The Bubble! Let’s go to El Punto!”, Basically means to go inside the safe circle against the storm and that every time is reduced more.

Loot Tremendous lootazo

Another key word to understand the slang of your son, nephew or to be the coolest of the latest voice channel. ‘Looting’ means collecting weapons, materials, objects … in short, Looting means collecting, as far as possible. Examples: “I’m going to loot weapons! Wait, I’m going to loot! Come on, stop looting because the storm catches us.”

Noob, one-armed … A poor noob is left behind

If you read this dictionary and you want to try Fortnite on your own skin, you download it, create an account, turn on the game and get into your first game, congratulations, you are a noob. That would be the simple and basic explanation that we would all like, but the reality is that the word noob (or one-armed, one-armed …) is used in a derogatory way towards that member of the group. squad which seems the worst and is reproached for it by the rest of the components. It is a keyword within the hate, unfortunately, usual.

Farming and Crafting A good wood farm

They seem the same, but it is not. Farming is the word used to refer to the looting of materials (if you have understood this, you are already at an expert level). In Fortnite you can not only collect weapons, shields or bandages, but you can collect materials (wood, stone, metal). The action of collecting materials to use in future construction is called Farming.

Some bones to craft in Fortnite

Crafting is a novelty that has been introduced in the last update that, basically, is to build or improve weapons based on other elements looted [ 😉 ] throughout the game (such as bones, fireflies, phtid toads). This action is called Crafting.

“We have fallen in a spot moving away, to go camping until the bubble and I have found a couple of potis. I took them, looted and crafted the bow with some bones and gasoline to make it gneo”. If you read this so that you don’t sound like the Loquendo, welcome, you are one of them.