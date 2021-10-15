Fortnite: At last! Spider-Man could come to Fortnite, according to a leak

Chen Fortnite was just beginning to show its first collaborations, in those days when seeing a character from another franchise was a truly unprecedented event, the community did not even think of asking for a popular character due to the impossibility that this represented. But when Deadpool appeared among the characters, all popular efforts were concentrated on one character: Spider-Man.

The great disappointment of Season 4, with a Battle Pass full of Marvel characters It was the absence of the wall-crawler, but the hopes of the community have not lowered: They have been asking for his appearance in the game for more than a year. And now a leak from the acquaintance HYPEX makes many think that this crossover it could finally be a possibility.

“Epic is working on an Item with the codename WestSausage [Salchicha del Oeste] (What could Web Slinger mean? [columpiador de red]) And has swing mechanics! (Here’s some text from him: ‘Location to place the swing, Time duration of the swing, Acceleration of the swing, Jump of the swing’)“

HYPEX uses the already proven formula of Fortnite programmers, from hide the name of an idea with a code based on the first letters of the words. This is why the West Sausage WS can be interpreted as the Web Slinger WS.









Is a Spider-Man skin possible in Fortnite?

Unlike other skins that are completely absurd like Goku, whose impossibility is due to TOEI not wanting to see the character using firearms (although, well, there will be Naruto) or Shrek (whose body shape might not suit the game … but there we have Thanos, well) Spider-Man has not been added to the game for … unknown reasons.

Probably the most appropriate is the value that is given to the character. It is the most popular of Marvel Comics… but Batman is the most popular character in DC Comics and has arrived in the game in 4 different skins! The Spider-Verse is the best opportunity for Epic Games to get a lot out of a single character.

Recently they were able to re-release the Venom skin, selling us another variant based on the movie, and that includes Tom Hardy’s Eddie Brock look. And Carnage is part of the Battle Pass. So, if Fortnite follows their spectacular street ad logic, Spider-Man could very well arrive as the premiere of No Way Home approaches. And it could be accompanied by a new object just like the Venom and Carnage symbiotes. Will it be possible? Or will we be dreaming of more again?