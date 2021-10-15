Fortnite arrives at Tec! Borregos opens tournament for students and external

Take command and sharpen your aim! The Tec de Monterrey opened the call for your first national Fortnite tournament in which there will be awards from up to $ 40 thousand pesos in kind for the first places.

Its about Borregos Esports Invitational, a competition for internal and external students at Tec, from 13 to 25 years oldsaid Carlos Ríos, sports training coordinator at the institution.

“We extended the invitation to students from other houses of study with the idea of ​​continuing to grow and advancing the issue of Esports. At Tec we have been pioneers in electronic competitions and this type of tournament helps us maintain that leadership“, Rios said.

“The invitation is from high school students, so that they know the Esports ecosystem del Tec. So that they see us as a benchmark in electronic sports, and that, in case they are interested in entering high school or professional, know that we are pushing this issue a lot “, added.

Registrations are until September 29th. The tournament starts October 4 and the dates of the finals depend on the number of students that apply to the call.

If you are ready for battle, sign up

Fortnite is an online multiplayer game of shooter in the third person, style Battle royale, developed by the company Epic games. Your goal is to determine the participant with greater aiming ability.

For this competition the participation of the players will be individual.

If like Hulk, your secret is always to be in mode Rush and you already have your avatar ready for the battle, you can sign up in two categories open to students internal and external to Tec.

Because the game is multiplatform, you will be able to compete from new and past generation consoles PlayStation and Xbox, Nintendo switch and computer.

The categories

You can check the bases according to your age:

Category BLUE – for players from 13 to 17 years old

RED Category – for players from 18 to 25 years old

The requirements to enroll

1. Have a personal player account and non-transferable.

2. Be enrolled student in August-December semester with residence in Mexico.

3. Be between 13 and 25 years old before October.

Four. Make your registration, completing the information and documents requested according to your profile (Tec student or external).

5. If you are younger, you must have the authorization from your parents or guardians.









6. Sign up before September 29. It’s free.

The organizers suggest register from a computer and that you have a document that endorses you as a student active: It can be a credential or a letter from your school.

Take into account that the tournament is only for students enrolled in middle school, high school, professional or graduate in the August-December 2021 semester and also for external students who are interested in connecting with Tec and their student experience.

“We also bring a Referral program, then, if you are already registered you can invite your friends. You pass them a link and a code that they give you to register and if they play they give you access some benefits“, added the coordinator.

Compete for these prizes gamer

The Borregos Esports Invitational is a national tournament in which you can compete and show your talent to win prizes, ranging from gift cards to computers and monitors gamer.

If you manage to be among the first places in each category, you could obtain:

– 1st place: Laptop gamer with an approximate value of 40 thousand pesos.

– 2nd place: Gamer monitor, keyboard and mouse with a value close to 23 thousand pesos.

– 3rd place: Monitor with an approximate value of 10 thousand pesos.

What’s more, all players in the final rooms each category will receive electronic purses with a value of 300 pesos.

The competition will be broadcast on the pages of Borregos Gaming on Twitch and Facebook, where there will also be broadcasts with special guests, exhibition games and analysis tables of the Borregos Gaming Squad.

“We invite you to participate and be part of this ecosystem of Esports del Tec. We hope that this tournament completely exceeds expectations with this video game, which is one of the most played titles, and also with prizes that are highly desired by the players “, Ríos commented.

The “muscle” of e-sports at Tec

As of 2018 Tec de Monterrey opened spaces and competences dedicated to electronic sports, including them as part of the comprehensive training for their students.

That year, the institution held the first edition of the Borregos Esports Cup, a competition for students first with the game League of Legends and then adding the title to the experience Clash royale.

In 2019, Tec created the first university esports arena in Latin America, located at the Guadalajara campus. That same year, a representative team from Tec won the first interuniversity tournament endorsed by the CONADEIP.

The offer was expanded in 2020, when Tec opened the Borregos Esports Challenge. In addition to alumni, collaborators were invited to compete in titles such as FIFA, Madden, and recently Rocket League.

During December of that year, Tec organized an international electronic sports tournament, where 8 teams of students from universities of America and Asia competed in the game Clash royale.

The Borregos Esports Invitational, now with Fortnite as the title of the competition, it opens the doors to young students inside and outside the Tec.

