Everything we know and can tell you about ‘The Expendables 4’

Sylvester Stallone posted a new video on Instagram, as well as some new shots from the action movie set “The Expendables 4”. Stallone himself appears in the video. The action actor, who recovers the role of the commander of “The mercenaries”, Barney Ross, sits on a roaring motorcycle and holds a smoking cigar between his teeth.

In the pictures, he is accompanied by the equally tough guys Jason statham and Dolph lundgren, interpreters of the roles of Lee Christmas and Gunnar Jensen, respectively. In a comment on the post, Sylvester Stallone wrote: ‘Some of the new Expendables filmed with Jason State and Dolph Lundgren.’

Before publication, Stallone posted a joint photo with State, in the same images in which the actors appeared in the photo with the new team selection. Then he showed a couple of shots and a brand new image of Megan fox, revealing the participation of the actress.









The plot.

The plot of «The Expendables 4»Has not yet been revealed. However, the central character is now expected to not be Barney, but Lee. Fox should get the female lead. Judging by the image of the artist, her mysterious heroine will also be in the squad of The Expendables.

Perhaps the characters of Jason State and Megan Fox will become partners. Andy Garcia will also be in the movie. According The Hollywood Reporter, the actor plays an agent of the INC in charge of accompanying the Mercenaries on their dangerous mission.

The cast of The Expendables 4 also includes 50 Cent, Randy Couture and Tony Jaa Directed by Scott Waugh (Need for Speed). Sylvester Stallone brings together all his good friends in this movie. The actor, producer, screenwriter and director, has a reputation for being very good friends with his friends.

And there is no doubt that this is the case since every time he has the opportunity to bring them all together, they do it and he gives us unforgettable scenes for the world of cinema from action, of which Stallone is the king and greatest contemporary exponent, by his own merit, and the critics have not made it easy for him.