Epic, creator of the game Fortnite, complains about Apple to the European Commission

By Vimal Kumar
The European Commission (EC) has received a formal complaint from the company Epic Games, creator of the Fortnite video game, in which it argues that Apple has breached the antitrust rules of the European Union (EU), community sources told Efe this Wednesday.

The sources specified that they have received “a complaint from Epic Games against Apple” and that they will analyze it in accordance with the usual procedures of the EC.

In a statement, Epic Games said that, through a series of “carefully designed” anti-competitive restrictions, Apple “has not only damaged, but has completely eliminated competition in the distribution and payment processes of applications.”

Epic Games noted that when it gave Fortnite users using the iOS operating system the option to choose between Apple’s payment systems and Epic’s direct payment, the apple company “retaliated by blocking Fortnite updates.” .




“When Epic tried to bring the Epic Games store to iOS, Apple refused. And although Apple has launched its own game distribution service, Apple Arcade, it has prohibited competitors, including Epic, from doing the same, “criticized the firm, and confirmed that it has asked the Commission to impose” timely and effective “remedies.

“Apple uses its control of the iOS ecosystem to benefit itself while blocking competitors, and its conduct is an abuse of dominant position and violates EU competition laws,” the company said.

The firm added that this complaint filed in Brussels is in addition to similar processes that it has already launched in Australia, the United States and the United Kingdom.

“What is at stake here is the very future of mobile platforms,” ​​said Epic Games Founder and CEO Tim Sweeney.

He added that consumers “have the right to install applications from the sources they choose and competitors have the right to compete in a fair market.”

“We will not sit idly by or allow Apple to use its platform dominance to control what should be a level digital playing field,” he said.


