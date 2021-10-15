Friday, October 15, 2021
Dwayne Johnson ‘The Rock’ now also raps | Music

By Arjun Sethi
Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson He will be the last actor who has just made his most versatile face clear. The former wrestler and current actor has tried his luck in the music industry with a rap song called Face off and in which he collaborates with Tech N0ne with Joey Cool King Iso.

Its debut in this new discipline has generated opinions for and against. Among those who applaud his daring, they have as an argument in favor the more than two million reproductions that the song already has on its official YouTube channel. Among the detractors, those who think that he is not good at rapping.

The Rock was first a WWE star, later one of the highest paid actors in Hollywood, a great businessman and even a voice actor. Precisely in one of his feature films, Moana (Moana), we were already able to discover his talent for singing in some of the songs sung by Maui.

Through his official Instagram account, Dwayne Johnson shared with the world and with his millions of followers his debut in this song called Face-off. As I said, the song has received mixed reactions. Something that we assume that the musician and actor has taken into account to confirm that he does not want to dedicate himself to this professionally.

“It is not in my plans to dedicate myself to music. But I saw that it was a good opportunity in a song that inspired me. Luckily the result does not suck,” explained Dwayne Johnson, The Rock.




The Rock Training with Vin Diesel

But the presentation of his first song as a rapper has not been the only big news from La Roca this week. The actor also wanted to shed light on his rumored confrontation with Vin Diesel caused by his starring roles in Fast and Furious.

In an interview with Vanity Fair, he explained that we are philosophically two different people and we approach the movie business in different ways. I would call it a clarity meeting. We had a very good conversation in my dressing room, where I realized that we are from two different spectra, so we agreed to leave everything there, “said La Roca about the controversy.


