Don’t Look Up Trailer Features Leonardo DiCaprio and Meryl Streep

Two mediocre astronomers start a tour to warn the world about the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the earth, yet nobody seems to care. The film will be released on December 24.

Netflix has released the official teaser and the first images of “Don’t Look Up”, a film starring Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio that tells the story of two mediocre astronomers on a massive media tour to warn humanity of the arrival of a comet that is going to destroy the Earth.

Astronomy graduate student Kate Dibiasky (Lawrence) and her professor, Dr. Randall Mindy (DiCaprio), make an astonishing discovery: there is a comet orbiting in the solar system. The problem? Which is on a direct collision course with the Earth. The other problem? That nobody cares. Seemingly warning humanity about a planet-killer the size of Everest is awkward.

(We recommend: Nicole Kidman will return in “Aquaman 2” as mother of Jason Momoa)

Don’t look up (IN SPANISH) | Official preview | Netflix

With the help of Dr. Oglethorpe (Rob Morgan), Kate and Randall embark on a media tour that takes them from the office of the nonchalant President Orlean (Meryl Streep) and her servile son and chief of staff, Jason (Jonah Hill), to the broadcast of The Daily Rip, a lively morning show hosted by Brie (Cate Blanchett) and Jack (Tyler Perry).









There are only six months left until the comet impact, but managing the flow of news and gain the attention of an audience obsessed with social media before it’s too late is surprisingly comical. But what must be done to make the world look up? ”, Reads the synopsis.

(You can read: Andrés Toro, playing an antagonist)

In the clip you can see Randall Mindy, who appears to have an anxiety attack. “Your breathing stresses me out,” says Jason Orlean. “This will affect the entire planet” warns the scientist. “Yeah, but it’s very stressful,” answers Hill’s character.

“A comet is heading for Earth,” says Kate. “Do you know how many doomsday meetings we’ve had?”Answers President Orlean. “Droughts, famine, ozone holes * It’s so boring,” Jason laments.

Take a closer look at Leonardo DiCaprio, Jennifer Lawrence, Tyler Perry, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Scott Mescudi, Cate Blanchett, and Meryl Streep in Don’t Look Up pic.twitter.com/DAK4mgD1tP – Netflix (@netflix) September 8, 2021

The film, directed by Adam McKay, also features Mark Rylance, Ron Perlman, Timothée Chalamet, Ariana Grande, Kid Cud, Himesh Patel, Melanie Lynskey, Michael Chiklis and Tomer Sisley. Don’t Look Up opens December 24 on Netflix and in select theaters that same month.