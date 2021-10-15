Friday, October 15, 2021
HomeGamingDoes Naruto come to Fornite? It would soon arrive at the...
Gaming

Does Naruto come to Fornite? It would soon arrive at the popular Epic Games video game

By Vimal Kumar
0
52




Naruto UzumakiBe behind Goku and Luffy, one of the most beloved and well-known characters in the anime world. The manga, written and illustrated by Masashi Kisimoto, was published in 1999 in Shonen Jump magazine by the publisher specializing in manga Shueisha. Thanks to the sales phenomenon that it turned out to be, producer Pierrot brought it to anime in 2002. What follows is a well-known story.

What is not known history is wanting to bring anime figures to video games, in this case to Fortnite. Naruto is one of the most popular to enter this battle royal of shooting and construction. The rumor of this entry came from the popular social network Reddit where they say that Epic games has obtained the rights to the seventh Hokage.




The popular video game that is about to premiere its eighth season needs to include new and special characters to obtain new income from players. Although, there is still nothing concrete with this, the fans of the series and the game hope that this will come true.

Chapters and full seasons of the popular series can be found on the Crunchyroll platform. On the other hand, on Netflix you can find the series up to chapter 112 of Naruto Shippuden.


Previous articleTom Cruise surprises with his physical change
Next articleFortnite Wild Hearts Cup: free Amorosa skin and all the details
Vimal Kumar
RELATED ARTICLES

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Trending News

Recent Comments

EDITOR PICKS

POPULAR POSTS

POPULAR CATEGORY

ABOUT US

CodeList.biz an online gaming news website started to provide trust. Code List an online gaming news portal started as an honest effort to provide users with unbiased and well-suited information on the latest and trending news.

Contact us: contact@yoursite.com

FOLLOW US

© Newspaper WordPress Theme by TagDiv