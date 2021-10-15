Do the Hearthstone mercenaries have a PvE mode? – NewsVideogames

Friday, October 15, 2021
Do the Hearthstone mercenaries have a PvE mode?

By Hasan Sheikh
Hearthstone it has done very well when it comes to implementing new and exciting game modes, which helps keep the game fresh. While new players will always find something new to try Hearthstone, may not be the case for seasoned veterans at all times. The new expansions do their best to bring the metagame to life, but a completely different way of playing the game may work as well.

HearthstoneThe Mercenaries game mode is the latest new way to play and is relatively different from all the game modes that players have tried over the years. Similar to the Battlefield game mode, you won’t need your collection to participate in this game mode, and you won’t need to be an expert deck builder either, as you only need six mercenaries to conquer the world.




The Mercenaries game mode features roguelike elements, and titles that belong to that genre are typically single-player games. HearthstoneThe Mercenaries version also features a dedicated PvE mode, which means that players will be able to enjoy the gameplay as a single player. Once you start your journey, you will be able to complete rewards that allow you to play against the AI.

However, Mercenaries is not entirely a single player game mode. Players looking to test their party’s mettle will also be able to battle others Hearthstone players in the PvP section of the game mode.

While you can get away with assembling a team with random mercenaries at first, you’ll need to think more about your lineup as you progress through the game mode. All mercenaries have roles, and you may need to swap characters based on their roles and abilities to counter an enemy lineup. If you know who you’re playing against, adapting your lineup to suit the occasion will only increase your chances of winning and allow you to get through matches faster.


