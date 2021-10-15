Disastrous missions in Fortnite Season 8; how to complete them and their rewards

The Season 8 of the Battle Pass from Fortnite Chapter 2 brought new missions from Perforated card. In this section of our complete guide from Fortnite Battle Royale we tell you how to complete all missions of the character Disastrous:

Fortnite Season 8: Disastrous punch card missions

Disaster punch card missions are activated by talking to this character, who found in Compromised Reels, at this point on the map:

Disastrous character location

Keep in mind that this quest line may be canceled at any time if we accept too many from other characters. In this case, we will have to talk to this specific NPC again to continue with this list of challenges where we left off.

The Disastrous punch card missions are as follows:

Buy a shield item from a vending machine

What this mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of any game mode, we must buy small shield potions or shield potions in a Curatronic vending machine by spending gold bars. We leave you a map with their locations:

In magenta: Armatronic vending machines. In blue: Curatronic vending machines

Consume both a Small Shield Potion and a Shield Fish

What this mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, we must consume a small shield potion and a shield fish.









Small Shield Potions : we can find them randomly on the ground or in chests. We can also buy them in Curatronic vending machines (see the map of the previous mission to know their locations).

: we can find them randomly on the ground or in chests. We can also buy them in Curatronic vending machines (see the map of the previous mission to know their locations). Shield fish: we can find them fishing with fishing rods, professional fishing rods or harpoon weapons in fishing spots. Head towards a lake or coast such as Costa Believer or Lago Canoa (north of Ciudad Comercio), register a wooden barrel to obtain a fishing tool, and try your luck at the fishing points (foam circles in the water, we will see fish swimming in them).

Collect stone from rocks of El Parallel

What this mission asks us to do is the following: over any number of games of any game mode, We must collect a total of fifty stone units by chopping rocks in El Parallel. As you already know, The Parallel appears in a random named location on the map at the start of each game. We will know where it is because it is an orange bubble with a purple outline, and the name of the location it is in will also appear in orange. We must go there and use the pick to collect stone from rocks in the area.

In the example in the image, Costa Believer is being invaded by El Parallel

Use a shield item in The Parallel

What this mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of any game mode, We must use a small shield potion while we are in The Parallel. From the previous mission, you already know how to get to El Parallel; You just need to find a small shield potion (they appear randomly on the ground, or in chests), and consume any of them inside The Parallel.

Take damage from an enemy player and survive

What this mission asks us to do is the following: in a game of any game mode, we must take any amount of damage from an enemy player, and remain several seconds without dying after this. We will probably complete this mission playing normally, surviving a firefight in which we receive damage.