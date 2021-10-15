Chris Hemsworth starred in a Thor comedy

If you are a fan of Thor or Chris Hemsworth, you have already seen the Marvel short Team Thor that entered fully into comedy and that moves on the edge of the official canon of marvel movies. And you would also see its sequel, because it had until then. But if you’ve gotten into Marvel movies right around the time the Marvel Cinematic Universe blew up (popular, obviously, the movies were already as evidenced by their box office earnings, but you know exactly what we mean: collective obsession), sometime between the premiere of Thor Ragnarok in 2017 and the premiere of Black panther and Avengers: Infinity War In 2018, you will most likely miss this jewel of comedy that premiered in 2016 as a mockumentary and starring Chris Hemsworth’s Thor. We said about the canon because the short explains, albeit in a comical way, what Thor was doing during Captain America: Civil War, because neither the hair nor the hammer (which you already know is called Mjolnir and not Jonathan) appears. And, already put, also what Bruce Banner was doing, who has his own cameo. The short, in the format of a mockumentary and titled Team Thor (also know as While you were fighting, While you were fighting), was presented in two parts at the 2016 San Diego Comic-Con and had a sequel that continued with one of the characters, Darryl Jacobson, sidelined Thor and introduced Jeff Goldblum’s Grandmaster (the latter titled Team Darryl). Take a look at the shorts first and then we talk about them:

Yes, it’s only 4 minutes and 40 seconds, in the case of Team Thor, and 6 minutes in the case of Team Darryl (which should be titled: the day the Grand Master came to Earth to prepare for his conquest, but first wanted to start an indie band in the garage of his rented house), but they should go straight into the MCU movie order. It justifies where Thor was, but it also includes the plot of Avengers: Infinity War (because you’ve noticed what it says about Thanos’s head, right?). Chris Hemsworth, without leaving the character, is able to move exclusively in the comedy register, with what could technically be considered canon … There are more Marvel shorts that have been prepared outside the movies and that are part of the canon official. All hail the king, the short that told how bad the creation of the Mandarin by Trevor Slattery had made the real leader of The Ten Rings, which linked directly to the end of iron Man 3 (And now, of course, it connects with the events of Shang-Chi, the legend of the ten rings), resided for a long time in no-man’s land to recover as an indispensable piece within the Marvel canon for the film of the adventures of the character of Simu Liu.

The comedy genre is not new to the MCU films, although it could be argued that there is a before and after the arrival of James Gunn and Taika Waititi to Marvel. But Marvel has always introduced, introduces and will introduce comedy in most of its movies and television series. From Agatha Harkness’s play with the viewer in WandaVision and Loki Cayman, going through Wong’s money troubles in Doctor Strange and Scott Lang’s security company staff in the movies of Ant-Man (yes, Luis and Kurt, we mean you), even the most recent additions, like Katy (Awkafina) in Shang-Chi, the legend of the ten rings. In fact, in that same movie we rediscovered the character of Trevor Slattery (Ben Kingsley) as solely and exclusively comic (we have concocted a brainy theory in which we also argue that he is a western piñata to vent all the years of racist stereotypes). It is not a new resource, what is striking is that it is the only resource. Which is why Thor’s forgotten short should get a little love.

