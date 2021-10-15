Chris Hemsworth signs for more Marvel Studios movies

Actor Chris Hemsworth who plays Thor in the Marvel Studios Cinematic Universe will repeat more times.

The union between Marvel studios and Chris Hemsworth It is spectacular since the actor has been in Thor (2011), The Avengers (2012), Thor: The Dark World (2013), Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015), post-credits scene from Doctor Strange (2016), Thor: Ragnarok (2017), Avengers: Infinity War (2018) and Avengers: Endgame (2019). Also has already rolled Thor: Love and Thunder (2022) and has lent his voice to the character in the series What if…? which can currently be seen in Disney Plus by following this link.

But if that seems little, now Chris Hemsworth has signed a new contract for 3 more films. This debunks rumors that he will die in Thor: Love and Thunder and we can see him in more adventures. Unfortunately, we do not know if these three films are the absolute protagonist, if there are any in which it will be simply a secondary or if it will be a team story.

But still, it’s great to know that there will be more than Chris Hemsworth on Marvel studios.









The character’s journey is very interesting.

To the Thor from Chris Hemsworth we meet him when he is about to be appointed ruler of Asgard by his father Odin (Anthony Hopkins). He is arrogant and attacks the Ice giants, so his father decides to banish him to Earth and will only return his powers if he is worthy. This humility cure will come in handy, since you will become a great hero and also meet his great love Jane foster (Natalie Portman).

He then joins the Avengers to stop his stepbrother’s attack. Loki (Tom Hiddleston) to New York, he also faces the Dark Elves who are ambitious for the Reality Stone. During the battle against Ultron (James Spader) has a very important role, but then he sees Odin die and this causes the return of his sister Hela (Cate Blanchett) whom she has to defeat. Finally he has to stop Thanos, although he gets a very powerful weapon he is not able to avoid genocide something that leaves him dejected and when the Avengers reunite he is not in his best form. Next time we’ll see Chris Hemsworth as Thor will stand alongside the Guardians of the Galaxy and his power from the God of Thunder will pass to Jane Foster.

Are you looking forward to seeing 3 new movies from Chris Hemsworth Marvel Studios? Leave us your comments below in the opinion section. Remember that all the already released deliveries of this character in the UCM they are in Disney Plus.