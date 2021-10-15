by Julia Roberts in Paris at the departure of Angelina Jolie with her daughter Zahara

Julia Roberts on the set of a Lancôme commercial on the barge

Celebrities continue to enjoy sunny days in the United States and Europe, where for a while they recovered the usual rhythm, after the impasse that generated the pandemic. In these last days, the paparazzi caught Julia Roberts while she was filming a commercial in front of the Seine in Paris and they also discovered Diane Kruger and Ray Nicholson, the protagonists of the triller Out of the Blue, in the middle of filming.

But it’s not all work: Katie Holmes, for example, was caught walking one of her pets in the middle of Manhattan; while Angelina Jolie was spotted while shopping with one of her daughters. What’s more Kit harington went out to dinner with an actor friend and Paul McCartney and Ringo Starr they tasted rich Italian dishes with their wives.

Diane Kruger, filming Out of the Blue, in Rhode Island, United States. In this production, the actress shares the leading role with Ray Nicholson, son of the established actor

Lights Camera action! Sarah Jessica Parker, Kristin Davis and Cynthia Nixon during the filming of a scene from the long-awaited series And Just Like That, in Battery Park, New York.

Suddenly flash! The paparazzi found Katie Holmes on the streets of New York walking with her dog

Shopping outing. Angelina Jolie and her daughter Zahara were seen shopping for groceries in Erewhon

The waves and the wind. Actress Vanessa Hudgens, who rose to fame thanks to the High School Musical saga, is enjoying summer in Miami these days







Stomp. After the Emmys, Anya Taylor-Joy took a private jet at the Van Nuys airport (Los Angeles) to continue fulfilling her busy work schedule in another destination

In love Kristen Stewart, super cool, was photographed on a walk with her girlfriend, Dylan Meyer

Brothers. Paris and Prince Jackson did a few laps before attending a concert in Hollywood

Friends chat. Kit Harington and Tim Daly got together for lunch in midtown Manhattan

Two legends greet each other. Paul McCartney and his wife, Nancy Shevell, joined Ringo Starr and his wife, Barbara Bach, for dinner at the Scalini restaurant in London.

Take care of Covid-19! Of course, the exBeatles take care of the coronavirus and both could be seen wearing chinstraps before and after the special meeting they had.

