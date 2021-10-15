Ben Affleck dominates Spanish with Jennifer Lopez’s kisses

Ben affleck is promoting his new film project “The Last Duel” in which he collaborates with his best friend Matt Damon.

In that sense, and as part of his interview tour, he offered one to the program where once again he left everyone with their mouths open because of the fluent Spanish with which he spoke.

“I am very proud of this movie, because I think it is a very important story about an incredible woman. We are lucky to bring that story to the people, to the audience And I also have the opportunity to work with these two great writers and… it’s very good, ”said the 49-year-old actor.

Ben Affleck in an interview for Despierta América

Photo: Instagram @despiertamerica

Undoubtedly, the way in which the actor communicates, in such perfect Spanish, is another of the good things that his romance with JLo has brought him. Although you have to remember that Ben lived in Mexico for some time, which allowed him to practice his new language in detail.

It should be noted that the healthy lifestyle that “The Diva of the Bronx” has adopted is of great influence to Ben, as we remember that for years he has struggled with his addiction to alcohol.









JLo and Ben Affleck together at the premiere of “The Last Duel”

Photo: Instagram @benniferfanpage

“Jen is very aware of what she eats and puts into her body and how she treats herself, Ben has taken that into account during these months,” he said.

“Jennifer doesn’t drink a single drop of alcohol, which has made it easier for him to quit smoking, and follow a clean, organic diet, with fruits, vegetables and proteins. Ben feels better than ever and that’s thanks to his girlfriend ”, added.

A source close to the couple, according to the Infobae site, points out that both are going to therapy, because before committing themselves to marriage, “They want to avoid the traps that plagued them before. His therapy sessions are based on solutions, not on heavy or intense debates. “

JLo and Ben Affleck together at the premiere of “The Last Duel”

Photo: Instagram @benniferfanpage

“Ther last duel” is Ridley Scott’s new project. It is a thriller set in 14th century France about a woman, Marguerite de Carrouges, who accuses her husband’s best friend and squire of abusing her. Since no one believes him, and with the authorization of King Charles VI, the accused and Marguerite’s husband will fight a duel.