Angelina Jolie knows how to wear a pencil skirt like no one else

The commitment that actress Angelina Jolie It has with the most disadvantaged and its constant support for causes ranging from the protection of women (pressure on the United States Congress for a law against gender violence to come into force), to helping vulnerable children in the Third World. Special Envoy of the UN High Commissioner For Refugees, his activism goes further and, after his separation from actor Brad Pitt, he decided to write a book that he is now promoting.

On Know your rights and claim them: a guide for young people, Jolie wants to make sure children know their universal rights to freedom and equality, a cause for which he has been fighting for years.

Angelina Jolie in a gray sweater and a white midi skirt.@ angelina_jolie4ever

If in their interventions in the United States Congress, her impeccable looks, like the latest tailored midi skirt and pearls, are worthy of a very working girlat the Los Angeles neighborhood bookstore where he went to sign his book, he came with a simple white midi skirt with wool sweater oversize Gray With a wide neckline that revealed her left shoulder.

The actress, who is very comfortable in midi skirts, is adept at making basic pieces, outfits very convincing. Marking the waist, putting the sweater inside, is from the tips of styling that teaches us with this look.

Three skirts to copy Angelina Altuzarra tube skirt.Mytheresa.com

Made of merino wool and cashmere, we love this pencil skirt that is signature Altuzarra (470 euros).









Knitted skirt, Zara.Zara

Knitted midi skirt a little flared, by Zara (29.95 euros).

Skirt evas, by Joseph.Mytheresa.com

Tweed skirt with wool blend, by Joseph (305 euros).

