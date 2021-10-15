Analysts adjust 2021 inflation forecasts

After the Bank of Mexico (Banxico) included, for the first time, its inflation forecasts in the most recent monetary policy statement, private sector analysts raised their own forecasts for 2021 and 2022.

Known as the tax of the poor for harming more to those who have less, inflation will close this year at 6% or even higher, 20 institutions coincide, among which are BBVA, Banorte, CitiBanamex and Santander.

Two weeks ago, 15 firms expected those levels of inflation by the end of this year, while a month ago there were only nine, according to the surveys that CitiBanamex applies every fortnight to financial institutions.









It stands out that Vector Casa de Bolsa, owned by the former head of the defunct Office of the Presidency, Alfonso Romo, raised its projection from 6% to 7.1% for this year, after the Banxico released its inflation forecasts on Thursday of the last week.

If Vector’s projection is confirmed, Mexico will suffer this year the highest inflation in the last two decades, since 2000, when it reported a rate of 9.0%.

In any scenario, the inflation rate will close this year outside the range of variability of 2% to 4% that Banxico established as the framework for conducting its monetary policy. Inflation has continued to surprise market participants, whose forecasts have been revised upward since mid-February.