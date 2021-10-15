All Legendary Cards from Hearthstone’s United in Stormwind Expansion – Video Game News

During the broadcast of today’s announcement, Blizzard Entertainment revealed the next set for the year 2021 for Hearthstone, United in Stormwind. Following the events of the first expansion of the year, Forged in the Wastes, United in Stormwind brings 135 with two new keywords, Tradeable and Questlines.

Within those cards is the highest rarity you can find, Legendary. Each class will receive two legendary cards, one of which is one of the quest lines mentioned above. Here are all the legendaries that come with United in Stormwind that has been shown so far.

Wizard

Sorcerer’s Gambit

Mage’s Legendary Questline lets you cast an Arcane, Fire, and Frost spell every step of the way. Completing the first two missions provides you with bonus spells that will help you complete the rest of this chain of missions.

Once you complete the general Questline, you get Arcanist Dawngrasp, which gives your hero a permanent bonus of three damage spells for the rest of the game once it’s played.

Priest

Dark Bishop Benedictus

Image via Blizzard Entertainment

This new iteration of a bygone legendary priest lets you take advantage of the Shadow School of Spells for a powerful game-starting effect. If all the spells in your deck are Shadow-based, you start the game in Shadowform. This transforms your starting hero power to deal two damage instead of heal.









This allows you to build your deck with more aggression in mind rather than responsive, controlling play.

Sorcerer

The demon’s seed

Warlock’s legendary questline lets you do damage to yourself during your own turns, increasing the amount as you progress through the quest. When you complete the first two missions, the enemy hero loses three health points, giving you more life to work with while trying to complete this mission.

Once you complete the general Questline, you gain Blightborn Tamsin, which grants you the powerful ability that sends whatever damage you would take on your turn to the enemy hero.

Neutral

Flight Master Dungar

The first Neutral Legendary Minion revealed provides an interesting take on the idle mechanic. Instead of being unusable for two turns, you choose how long Flight Master Dungar is kicked out the moment you play him between one, three, or five turns as your options. Depending on the flight path you have selected for him, it activates a different effect.

If the prospect of this card excites you, you don’t need to wait until United in Stormwind releases. Flightmaster Dungar is available for players to claim right now when they log into the game.

This article will be updated when more Legends are revealed.

Players can log in Hearthstone and get Flightmaster Dungar for free. Players can reserve United in Stormwind Either by purchasing the standard package, which has 60 packages for $ 49.99, or get access to Lady Katrana Prestor and Ve’nari Alternate Battlegrounds Bartender through the Mega Bundle and 80 packages for $ 79.99.