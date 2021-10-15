3 new releases to watch on Netflix

Netflix constantly updates its catalog of series and movies, so there is always something new to watch on the streaming giant’s platform. On this occasion, we want to tell you about three of the feature films recently added to the film library of the Red N company.

I like you as a friend

2021 – Dir: Charles Van Tieghem

The inveterate romantic Thibault (Mickael Lumière) thinks his luck is about to change after meeting Rose (Eva Danino). Can he go from just being a friend to becoming the man of her life?

Man on Fire

2004 – Dir: Tony Scott









John Creasy (Denzel Washington) decide become the bodyguard of a girl who was threatened with kidnapping, Lupita Ramos (Dakota Fanning). At first, the relationship between them is cold and cutting, but over time they both manage to smooth things over and create a very close, almost parental relationship, until finally the girl is kidnapped and he takes the case personally.

Great white shark

2021 – Dir: Martin Wilson

After the sinking of their plane, five passengers must row towards the coast in a lifeboat. But two white sharks stalk them from the deep …