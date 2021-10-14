Will Poulter as Adam Warlock? Bosslogic has already imagined it with this mind-blowing illustration

This is what Will Poulter would look like as Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 according to this mind-blowing illustration from Bosslogic.

Although there is still his to be able to see in the cinemas Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, little by little new details about the next film of James Gunn.

One of the most recent news about the film of the Marvel Cinematic Universe It is the confirmation that the actor Will Poulter will play Adam Warlock in Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, corroborated by the director himself.

At the moment we do not know what role it will play Adam warlock in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, especially after the events that took place in Avengers: Endgame.









In the Marvel comics, much of Adam Warlock’s story is closely tied to Infinity Gems. However, in the current MCU timeline, these have been destroyed.

Now that the closure of the Multiverse in the MCU, there can always be a way for the Gems to make an appearance again. What’s more, in the AVT of the Loki series they have Infinity Gems to kick, although they simply use them as paperweights.

Since there is still plenty of time to get a glimpse of Will poulter characterized by Adam Warlock, the artist Bosslogic has made an impressive illustration imagining how it would look in the Guardians of the Galaxy movie Vol. 3. You can take a look below.

Aside from Will Poulter, the cast of Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will bring back the original cast headed by Chris pratt, whom we will see previously in the movie Thor: Love and Thunder and in the Christmas special The Guardians of the Galaxy Holiday Special that will be released by James Gunn in 2022.

The movie Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 will be released in theaters on May 5, 2023.