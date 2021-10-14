Friday, October 15, 2021
where to open a mission kit and place an inhibitor

These are the places where you can find mission kits and inhibitors in Fortnite Battle Royale, to complete “Open a mission kit and place an inhibitor outside the OI base in the same game”, the legendary mission of Week 13.

Fortnite Battle Royale has changed its format in regards to weekly missions and challenges. Now, we will have every Wednesday the legendary missions, and the Thursday the missions picas. As part of our guide to completing all legendary missions Season 7: Invasion, we’ll show you how to complete “Open a mission kit and place an inhibitor outside the RO base in the same game”, one of the legendary missions of Week 13.

  • Aim: (0/1).
  • Reward: 45,000 Seasonal PE.

How and where to find mission kits and inhibitors

To complete this mission, you have to interact with a mission kit and an inhibitor in the same game. The game refers to a “IO base”. They refer, of course, to Complex Current. This is where you can find both inhibitors, but not with kits. We will start by locating the mission kits, the first of the objects you are looking for.

The game sends you to Sleeping Pools. Go to the northeast exit and you will see that, next to the sentry box with barrier, there is a blue box to interact with, in this way you will get the inhibitor.

Fortnite Battle Royale - Location

There are other locations where you can complete this first phase, but this seems to us the simplest, really. Once you have activated a mission kit, you have to place a inhibitor. Are in Current Complex, and you can see them in the following points:

Fortnite Battle Royale - Open a mission kit

Next to Windmill near the hole to northwest.




Fortnite Battle Royale - Open a mission kit

In the northwest corner of the most northeast building of the location, the house.

Fortnite Battle Royale - Open a mission kit

To the right of strewn south of the UFO barn (which no longer has a UFO, by the way).

Fortnite Battle Royale - Open a mission kit

As soon as you get interact with one of each object in the same game, the mission will be completed.

Remember that this is nothing more than one of the legendary missions of Week 13. This week we have other difficult missions, but we will help you complete them all, as always.


Vimal Kumar
