where to deploy scanners in the alien biome

Fortnite Battle Royale has changed its format in regards to weekly missions and challenges. Now, we will have every Wednesday the legendary missions, and the Thursday the missions picas. As part of our guide to completing all legendary missions Season 7: Invasion, we’ll show you how to complete “Deploy scanners in the alien biome”, one of the legendary missions of Week 12.

Aim: (0/2).

(0/2). Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

How and where to place scanners in alien biomes

To complete this mission you have to go to alien biomes, the zones “stained” with purple and place some scanners. It is, as always, about blue holograms with which you must interact. They look like you see below these lines:

Now comes the interesting part and it is Where are the alien biomes and where are the scanners? Well the first news is that there is a scanner in all biomes aliens. As for the biomes, you can find them in the following points (you can see them with the naked eye on the map: they are the purple spots on your map:









To the southwest of Skull Citadel .

. To the south of Pleasant Park .

. To the southeast of Parque Placentero .

. To the north of Complejo Corriente .

. To the Southeast of Complejo Corriente .

. To the northwest of Grimy Docks.

Remember that this is nothing but one of the legendary missions of Week 12. This week we have other difficult missions, but we will help you complete them all, as always.