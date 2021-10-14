Where are Cala Coral, Campameno Base Golf and Cabaña Corriente?

From the Thursday July 29 at 4:00 p.m. (Spanish peninsular time), the Spades and Legendary Challenges and Missions of Week 8 of Season 7 of Fortnite Battle Royale. As part of this week’s challenge guide, we show you how to complete the pica quest “Visit Coral Cove, Golf Base Camp and Current Cabin”

Aim: (0/3).

(0/3). Reward: 30,000 Seasonal PE.

Where to find Coral Cove, Golf Base Camp and Current Cabin

To complete this mission, you must visit in one or more games the locations Coral Cove, Golf Base Camp and Current Cabin. All three are iconic locations, so they are not marked in the map. You will find them at the following points:

Coral Cove is the area that remains directly west of Coral Castle, where you can see several small wooden huts with giant shells as a roof.

As to Current Cabin, it is the small wooden house in the island west-northwest of Sandy Cliffs. It is the one that usually has nothing, because there is a kind of command center hidden in its basement.









Finally, the Golf Base Camp is southeast of Ciudad Comercio. This is the camp in the snow, in the area that connects the north-eastern snowy part and the southwestern snowy part. There is no loss, it is the only area with tents at that point.

Remember that this is just one of the missions from Season 7: Invasin. This week we have other somewhat complicated missions, we will help you complete them all as part of our guide in Spanish.