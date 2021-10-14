What were the three great loves in the life of Tom Cruise

If there is something that excites and catches the attention of movie fans, it is when the main stars of Hollywood they open the doors of their privacy and are encouraged to reveal their new romances. And it is that once they feel “ready to whiten”, they show themselves on the most important streets of USA hand in hand with his new love.

Likewise, when it comes to a breakup, the story is a little different and it is the protagonists themselves who seek to keep hidden the scandals, fights, millionaire divorces and the reasons for those separations.

On this occasion, we are going to review the three wives who marked a very relevant time in the life of one of the most coveted gallants in the world and who sowed a key point in the history of entertainment. Who are we talking about? Of nothing more and nothing less than Tom cruise.

His first wife, Mimi rogers, appeared on the covers of magazines when both decided to get married in 1987. However, the marriage lasted only two years and their separation brought as a consequence the take off as the actor’s sex symbol.

It was thus that a short time later, in 1990, Tom went through the United States court again to seal his love with the very famous Nicole Kidman, when at that time the actress was only 23 years old.

That bond was the longest in the life of Cruise, since they were together for more than a decade and both made the important decision to enlarge the family and adopt two children: Connor and Isabella.

Likewise, in 2001 they decided to put an end to their love story and since then both boys have lived with the actor, which is why the North American media began to speculate on the bad relationship that the boys would have with their adoptive mother.









It is worth mentioning that although not all the women who passed through Tom’s arms were presented to the press, other famous brides met who did not exactly decide to wear white to seal their bond.

This is the case, for example, of Penelope Cruz, who lived a fiery three-year relationship with the producer after meeting and working together on the fiction Vanilla Sky, which was shot in 2001.

A short time later, already in 2005, it was time for Cruise’s third and last wife -so far-, after he was totally in love with Katie holmes, with whom he made his love public in a short time and they decided to pose together on all the red carpets they walked on.

In 2006, the protagonists of this romantic story became parents of Suri, and a few months later they were married in a spectacular wedding that they celebrated in a castle in Italy.

But not everything was rosy in the life of the actor, since after five years together, it was Katie herself who requested a divorce due to “irreconcilable differences”, and was plunged into strong rumors of a fight since Tom “is an extremely religious ”and would be“ leading Suri towards her religion ”, a fact that upset Holmes outright.

