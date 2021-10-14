What are and where to find the new alien nanomachines?

This morning came to Fortnite a new update, which introduces a very peculiar object in the game, the alien nanomachines. They are small particles in the shape of an unstable cube, which have several functions in the game

What are alien nanomachines?

Alien nanomachines came to Fortnite and they have two functions. One of them, be combined with objects to form or make a new one. But the other is even more spectacular, since if you throw them against a surface they will begin to expand until generating a special field.

This alien biosphere reduces the gravity of the area in which the field is active. The area will be delimited with a purple border and shading and luckily, you can enter and exit it whenever you want during the 30 seconds of duration. As for items, the Kymera Ray Gun, Pulse Rifle, and Railgun can be crafted.

Where are the alien nanomachines in Fortnite?

Although they do not have an exact location in all games, these alien nanomachines appear more frequently as loot in abductors and on the mothership. Still, you have a chance of randomly finding it as loot around the island, although with less chance.