Under Armor x Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson Release Training Essentials

With “The Rock”, Under Armor has designed new elements essential for him training. Especially highlights the UA Project Rock 4, that Dwayne johnson qualifies as the “necessary training shoes”. Words that are easily accepted by the formerfighter – after all, he should know what is needed for sweat sessions in the Gym. But the other pieces are impressive too. The actor, which is known for its relentless training and his mental willpower during them, he promises: “Our new collection Project Rock it changes the rules of the game. “

Under Armor x Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson: All about the new training shoes

UA Project Rock 4

The new ones UA Project Rock 4 are some tennis off-road that features a full cushioning foam sole. The company also highlights technology TriBase, which is designed to offer more control on the ground and flexibility on the forefoot. A crucial factor in the development was to create tennis for him training plyometric. Plyometric training focuses on the Recovery of explosive power through combinations of quick steps and jumps. Straps attached to the midsole provide reliable support for the foot be optimally protected even during the training so intense. The tennis, with a lightweight mesh upper, they are available in blue and white or black and white for the current release.









Under Armor: JBL headphones for increased concentration during workouts

JBL headphones

But “The Rock” (who has a routine to see yourself as a superhero) has not only lent his experience to tennis, the actor the neck has also been played for a new pair of earphones over the ear developed by JBL In collaboration with Under Armor. “Each piece is designed with new technology, innovation and old school character. It is time to go one step further and make a difference, “he says. Johnson. He added that he himself participated in the design of the earphones, so that people can focus on the essentials while exercising. The earphones are equipped with cancellation from noise. It is also compatible with Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa, so it can be used via voice. The battery can be charged for another two hours of playtime in just five minutes. With a full charge, up to 45 hours of use can be achieved.

Article originally published in GQ Germany.