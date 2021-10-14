‘Time’ chooses the 100 most influential people: Simone Biles, Kate Winslet, Joe Biden, Billie Eilish …

Lto well-known magazine ‘Time’ has published its annual list of the 100 most influential people in the world. “They are extraordinary leaders from around the world who are working to build a better future. In a year of crisis they have thrown themselves into the fray,” explains the editor-in-chief of the publication, Edward felsenthal.
The list is not in order: ‘Time’ does not distinguish between the first name that appears and the last one. In addition, they are divided into different categories: icons, pioneers, titans, artists, leaders, and innovators.
Among those selected by the magazine are names like Harry and Meghan, Simone Biles, Kate Winslet, Bad Bunny, Billie Eilish, Donald Trump, Kamala Harris, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala, Jensen Huang, Elon Musk, Tim Cook or Cathy Park Hong. Well see here the complete list:
Icons
Prince harry and meghan
Naomi osaka
Alexei Navalny
Britney Spears
Sherrilyn Ifill
Dolly parton
Shohei ohtani
Cathy Park Hong
Luis Manuel Otero Alcntara
Nasrin Sotoudeh
Manjusha P. Kulkarni, Russell Jeung and Cynthia Choi
Pioneers
Billie eilish
Ben crump
Adi Utarini
Sunisa lee
Felwine Sarr and Bndicte Savoy
Fatih birol
Aurora james
Adar Poonawalla
Phyllis omido
Frans Timmermans
Indyra Mendoza and Claudia Spellmant
Roger cox
Olimpia CoralMelo Cruz
Dorottya Redai
Esther Ze Naw Bamvo and Ei Thinzar Maung
Titans
Simone biles
Tim cook
Shonda rhimes
Timbaland and Swizz Beatz
Nikole Hannah-Jones
Tom brady
Youn yuh jung
Allyson felix
Anglique Kidjo
Kenneth C. Frazier and Kenneth I. Chenault
Luiza Trajano
Artists (edit)
Kate winslet
Bad bunny
Chlo zhao
Jason sudeikis
Scarlett Johansson
Lil Nas X
Jessica B. Harris
Bowen yang
Tracee ellis ross
Mark Bradford
NK Jemisin
Steven yeun
Daniel Kaluuya
Omar sy
Barbara kruger
Kane brown
Leaders
Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala
Joe biden
Xi Jinping
Liz cheney
Kamala harris
Mario draghi
Tucker carlson
Naftali Bennett
Stacey Abrams
Nayib bukele
Donald trump
Narendra modi
Mahbouba Seraj
Joe manchin
Ebrahim raisi
Rochelle Walensky
Mamata banerjee
Ron Klain
Elisa Loncon Antileo
Abdul Ghani Baradar
Innovative
Jensen huang
Elon musk
Adrienne Banfield Norris, Willow Smith and Jada Pinkett Smith
Katalin kariko
Mary Barra
John nkengasong
MiMi Aung
Vitalik Buterin
Viya
Barney graham
Friederike Otto and Geert Jan van Oldenborgh
Kengo kuma
Sara menker
Lidia morawska